HBO introduces comedy with a difference

Fans of “awkward” comedy have much to think about tonight. The six-part documentary series <strong>“On Tour With Asperger’s Are Us”</strong> (7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., HBO, TV-14) follows a comedy troupe of performers who met in a summer camp for young people on the autism spectrum. Produced by Mark and Jay Duplass, “Tour” mines comedy from the extremely low-budget nature of their travel in a dilapidated RV and their rather matter-of-fact reactions to a rather low-wattage form of “fame.”

As the show’s amateurish theme song explains, the group never heard of the Duplass brothers when it decided to make this show. And the fact few of us have heard of this group of comedians is what gives this series its charm.

Deadpan comedy of a very different sort emerges on the Netflix special <strong>“Anthony Jeselnik: Fire in the Maternity Ward.”</strong> Words such as “smug” and “affected” don’t quite do this justice.

A handsome, perfectly coiffed comedian in a slick leather jacket speaks without emotion as he spurts out anecdotes about calling his friend’s devout wife an unprintable name and rejoicing at his father’s hospitalization. I didn’t stick around for the joke that inspired the title. Some comedians dare you to loathe them. He succeeds on that level.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The ABC News series <strong>“1969”</strong> (9 p.m.) recalls Mary Jo Kopechne, who drowned in a car driven by Sen. Ted Kennedy, just days before the epic moon landing of July 1969.

For a decade that never seems to go away, the 1960s wrapped up in a hurry. Three mythic symbols of the era, the Kennedys, the space program and the Beatles, pretty much vanished in the space of one summer.

After what came to be known as the Chappaquiddick incident of July 18, 1969, many people never would think of the Kennedy Camelot “magic” in the same way. Two days later, Neil Armstrong took “one small step,” and interest in space exploration pretty much evaporated. A month later, on Aug. 20, the Beatles recorded together for the very last time. They would release two more albums and take another six months to officially disband, but a legend that defined a decade had called it a day.

No one knew it at the time, but the “Sixties” were over well before the 1960s were over.

• <strong>“Frontline”</strong> (9 p.m., PBS) presents “The Last Survivors,” first-person accounts from former concentration camp victims who were only children at the time when the Nazi extermination camps were liberated.

• A new series, <strong>“Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole”</strong> (9 p.m., A&E) profiles juvenile offenders sentenced as adults who entered prison as minors and now seek new sentences in light of a recent Supreme Court decision.

• Protecting a foreign leader proves difficult on <strong>“FBI”</strong> (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Surprise visitors on <strong>“The Village”</strong> (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• A live helping of <strong>“Nature”</strong> (7 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) follows spring migrations.

• Idle hands on <strong>“The Kids Are Alright”</strong> (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Eight artists advance on <strong>“The Voice”</strong> (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

• Responding to Monty’s message, a team explores the new planet on the sixth season premiere of <strong>“The 100”</strong> (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

• Bombers target a military museum and attendant throngs on <strong>“NCIS: New Orleans”</strong> (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Max’s condition deteriorates on <strong>“New Amsterdam”</strong> (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Bob’s galloping career coincides with Gwen’s personal setbacks on <strong>“Fosse/Verdon”</strong> (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).