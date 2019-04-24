Opera for the Young comes to Iroquois County

Youth opera

More than 1,300 students in Iroquois County will get to see a special Opera for the Young this week.

Opera for the Young, a touring group out of Madison, Wis., is visiting Gilman Elementary, Milford West, Nettie Davis and Wanda Kendall in Watseka, and Thawville in Iroquois West.

The idea behind the group is to expose students to the classic art of opera in a fun way. Opera for the Young involves students in the production. This year’s performance, “Super Storm” has 16 students at each school wear costumes that designate them as dogs or cats. The first and second graders get to perform as barking puppies, something that they did with great enthusiasm at the tour’s first stop at Gilman.

Deb Talbert, a first grade teacher at the school, donned a suit as a St. Bernard. Music teacher Brenda Muench rehearses with the students tog et them ready before the show.

During the course of the performance, the students also rubbed their hands and snapped their fingers to simulate the sound of rain. They marched in unison, too.

The show comes with four professionals who sing and one who does the accompaniment on the piano. Jason Kutz of Kiel, Wis., was the pianist. The four singers were Joel Rogier of Glen Carbon, Ill.; Cassidy Smith of Denver; Max Hosmer, of Modesto, Cal.; and Gillian Hollis, of Miami.

The group does two or three shows each weekday for 18 weeks during the school year with three casts covering the country.

The group often takes traditional operas, like “The Magic Flute” or “The Barber of Seville,” shortens them and tries to give them a happier ending, if needed.

This year’s show, though, is original to Opera for the Young. Entitled “Super Storm,” it makes points about diversity and unity. The magic storm transforms the singers into superheroes. They become Powerhouse, Flexibella, Zipster (super speed) and Mighty Mediator, whose superpower is making people get along with one another. The story is by Diane Garton Edie with music by Scott Gendel.

“We’ve had a lot of fun growing with this story,” says Rogier. The perofmrance includes moments when the characters run through the audience, toss ping pong balls as make-believe meteors and hold up a cardboard lightning bolt.

Their visit is sponsored by Sugar Creek Opera, with much of the cost underwritten by an anonymous donor, said Helen Todd, the director of Sugar Creek.