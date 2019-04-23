Marvel-ized Fox-Disney sends 'Gotham' packing

Some series finales are more important than others. I never have focused terribly much on <strong>“Gotham”</strong> (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14), the dark origin story for the Batman franchise ending its run tonight. The reasons behind the show’s departure might be more interesting than its plot.

Tonight’s finale jumps 10 years ahead in time, when Bruce Wayne returns to his home city to dedicate a skyscraper. Meanwhile, just as Gordon discovers a new criminal threat, a new hero emerges to battle evildoers. I wonder if he wears a cowl and a cape?

Produced by Warner Bros., the home to the inexhaustible supply of Batman movies, “Gotham” simply doesn’t fit into Fox’s future as part of Disney.

Watching or streaming television is now defined by near-tribal allegiances. Gotham’s DC universe has found a home on the CW, a Warner Bros. network. Disney is the place for Marvel and “Star Wars” products, so there’s no room for Batman.

Fox’s purge of “Gotham” coincides with the winding down of Marvel series on Netflix. With Disney starting its own streaming service, Disney Plus, it’s in no mood to share its main attractions.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• <strong>“The Orville”</strong> (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) wraps up its second season with the crew battling blowback from Kelly’s decision. Speaking of decisions, there has been no word from Fox if this sci-fi parody/parable will return.

On one hand, it hasn’t been a raging success. But it is Seth MacFarlane’s baby, and the “Family Guy” producer has a lot of clout with Fox. But does that matter to the new Disney overlords?

Never a fan of MacFarlane’s “Family Guy,” I like how “The Orville” has blended goofy situations with attempts to conduct the kinds of topical conversations inserted into Gene Roddenberry’s original “Star Trek.”

That series before it became a “property” and a movie franchise, “The Orville” stands alone. Its characters don’t fit into any established comic book or well-embroidered corporate pantheon. That might be the reason for its modest success.

• Also wrapping up its (14th!) season tonight, <strong>“Supernatural”</strong> (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) sees Sam, Dean and Castiel in yet another epic battle. This series will return for its 15th and final season. “Supernatural” debuted in 2005. It’s the last surviving show from the old WB network.

• ABC turns over three hours of prime time to the <strong>2019 NFL Draft</strong> (7 p.m., ABC, ESPN).

• The search for a hacker unfolds in real time on <strong>“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”</strong> (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

• Matt LeBlanc and Chris Harris test-drive cars in Norway on the 26th season premiere of <strong>“Top Gear”</strong> (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG).

• Drama queens on <strong>“Better Things”</strong> (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).