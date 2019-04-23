Community Briefs: April 23, 2019

Garden Club to meet Thursday

The meeting for the Kankakee Valley Garden Club will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bird Park fieldhouse. The program will be by Susan Shelton on Ikebana (Japanese flower arranging).

Hostesses for the evening will be Donna Deany, Rhonda Mussman and Pat Shalks. For more information, contact Teri Doehring at 815-939-0314.

Civil War group to meet in Bradley

The Kankakee Valley Civil War Roundtable will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 1 at the Bradley Public Library. The Corps Command during the Civil War will be featured. Its structure, participants, and operations for both sides will be explained by Rob Girardi, Chicago Civil War author.

For more information, call 815-936-0366.

<strong>Limestone library to host events</strong>

The Limestone Township Library District, 2701 W. Tower Road, Kankakee, will host the following events:

• <strong>5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday:</strong> Homemade string art design projects will be created on antiqued wooden boards. All supplies are provided, and there is no fee for this program.

• <strong>Lego Building Family Style:</strong> 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This is an open play session with the entire family, creating buildings and creatures with Lego blocks. All supplies are provided, and there is no fee for this program.

For more information, call 815-939-1696.