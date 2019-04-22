Can primates teach us about parenting?

Want proof that “helicopter” parenting is bad? It might be found swinging from branches.

<strong>“Life Among Monkeys”</strong> (8 p.m., Smithsonian) reflects the life work of Smithsonian Institute scientist Dr. Wolfgang Dittus. He’s spent more than 60 years amongst the macaques who live in the sacred city of Polonnaruwa in Sri Lanka.

His painstaking research reveals macaques display social patterns not terribly different than their human cousins. Among them are the varying attitudes of macaque mothers toward their offspring. Some tend to be protective and controlling. Others have what he calls a “laissez-faire” attitude regarding their young ones.

In a macaque troop, where the ability to get along with others and literally roll with the punches is paramount, those monkeys left to their own devices in their youth demonstrated far greater abilities to adapt, thrive and even dominate their primate peers.

Take it from the monkeys, Mom. It’s time for some free-range parenting.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Among my favorite new nonfiction shows, the documentary series <strong>“Breakthrough: Ideas That Changed the World”</strong> (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) looks at mankind’s centuries-long quest for flight and the series of events that turned the bicycle-building Wright brothers into the inventors of the airplane.

• Things are looking up at the Science Channel. The new series <strong>“Skyscrapers: Engineering the Future”</strong> (8 p.m.) offers a brief architectural history, and proceeds to profile buildings going up all over the world.

While the term “skyscraper” dates from the early 20th century, when Chicago and New York embraced the building style, the early 21st century has seen a boom in very tall buildings in emerging cities in the Middle East and Asia, offering visual exclamation points to the skylines of metropolitan areas that barely existed when the Empire State Building was erected.