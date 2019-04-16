What happened to attended-serve gas stations?

<strong>Q:</strong> <strong>I remember about 40 years ago, “service station” attendants pumped gas; you didn’t do it yourself. Ever. It wasn’t permitted. Now, you can’t find a place where someone will pump gas for you when you’re all tidied up to go to a wedding or something. They’re all self-pump. Except this little surprise: We flew into New Jersey, rented a car and drove to upstate New York. We pulled into a gas station in New Jersey, the man came out to pump, I smiled and said I could handle it, and he said I couldn’t — he was required to pump. He said it wasn’t just a company policy but state law. Is that true? (Job-protection state policy, if true?) And if so, do any other states have this same policy?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Yes, New Jersey state law has banned self-service gas stations since 1949.

So, in the decades when everyone else moved in the direction of self-serve, New Jersey lawmakers passed legislation to keep attendant pumping.

The official explanation at the time (and today as well) is having a “trained professional” pump gas is far safer (though in recent decades, improvements in equipment and systems have reduced the number of gas-pump accidents to practically none).

The real reason, some observers say, is in the late 1940s, existing stations grew concerned about the fact new stations could charge less per gallon because of not needing to hire pump attendants, possibly running the full-service places out of business. A strong (and successful) lobbying effort ensued, and the law hasn’t changed in about 70 years, despite many legal challenges to it.

Until last year, Oregon, too, had the same ban. But in 2018 there was a bit of an alteration to the law the state had preserved since 1951. Lawmakers changed it to allow consumers to pump their own gas at stand-alone gas stations in counties of 40,000 population or less. That doesn’t mean those gas outlets must get rid of their attendants, it just means they can opt to go self-serve, attended serve or a combination of the two.

The ban continues in all other Oregon counties.