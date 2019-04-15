Proper disposal of E-waste, paint

Everyone, or at least everyone who is responsible, wants to do a better job of recycling these days.

But it is not always easy. Some things clearly go out in the recycle bins. Other items, like plastic bags, are collected at grocery stores.

But what do you do with big items?

Ewaste, basically your old electronics, is not welcome in Illinois landfills. That includes televisions, computers, keyboards, monitors, scanners, microwaves, fax machines, DVD players and vacuums.

The best thing to do is to find out what your local regulations are. Call the city or village hall, or your waste hauler.

For the residents of Kankakee, Bradley, Bourbonnais and Aroma Park, the Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency runs an Ewaste pickup. There are two locations: the Kankakee Public Works agency, 401 W. Oak, Kankakee; and the Village of Bradley Public Works, 210 E. Broadway.

Both locations have limited hours: basically, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays 7 a.m-3 p.m.

Arthur Strother, the superintendent of KRMA, says the pick-up is designed for the four towns. The agency does want to be a good neighbor, but people have abused the system. If something shows up, they will try to take care of it. Yet, KRMA has to pay to have agencies dispose of it properly.

First, call your own town. For example, the Village of Manteno will pickup large items Mondays. On any given Monday, we will have 6-10 televisions, says Deputy Village Clerk Darla Hurley. Please call the village with your address in advance. As at KRMA, people have abused the system, with some groups piling up 30 televisions.

Second, observe the hours and restrictions. Third, do not dump off the wrong items. The pickup does not take air conditioners, washers, dryers, hot water heaters or refrigerators.

What to do with them?

Strother advises that your first option may be to ask your vendor. If you buy a new washer from a store, ask if they will haul out the old one. If not, try leaving it out in the alley. Pickers may strip it clean for the metal. Do not, do not, Strother says, throw it in the river.

<strong>Paint</strong>

The difficulty of dealing with paint is even more complex.

The first and best method is to only buy as much as you need. No one, however, wants to get to the end of a project and find out that another pint is needed. The second possibility is to donate unused paint to some charity that might make good use of it.

Actually getting rid of the paint likely leads you in two directions, Dave Saladino of the Illinois EPA explained. If it is latex paint, you can dispose of it in your trash pickup, but there are qualifications.

You want to let it dry up. If it is a small amount, pry open the trop of the can and let it dry. If it is a larger amount, mix in some sawdust, kitty litter or shredded paper. The idea is to solidify it, so it is not messy for the waste hauler, Saladino says.

Sadly, if it is oil-based paint, you’re stuck, as least for now. Do not put oil-based paint out with your trash. Do not pour it down the drain or into the storm sewers. Keep it at home and look for an official environmentally-responsible pickup. Saladino says none are scheduled in Kankakee County this spring.

Wait — and watch — for an announcement.