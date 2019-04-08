'Ozone' recalls an environmental express story

Looking for good news? A story about the triumph of reason over fear? A tale of smart people facing up to a problem, discussing it, coming up with a solution and getting to work? <strong>“Ozone Hole: How We Saved the Planet”</strong> (9 p.m., PBS, TV-G, check local listings) is all of that and more.

It also is proof an hourlong film can discuss topics such as chemistry, engineering, business, politics and diplomacy in an entertaining fashion. It does so not by lecturing viewers about concepts but by telling colorful stories about interesting people.

The “Ozone” story begins in the 1920s, when the brilliant but luckless scientist Thomas Midgley Jr. came up with a formula for chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs, which revolutionized refrigeration and, later, air conditioning. CFCs also were used as gaseous propellants for everything from spray paints to hair sprays and even asthma inhalers.

Similar to many “miracle” inventions of the 20th century, they were seen as a boon to mankind. It would take more than 50 years to realize CFCs drift up to the stratosphere and react in such a way as to destroy the planet’s protective ozone layer, exposing everyone and everything on Earth to dangerous radiation.

Scientists began to detect higher levels of CFCs in the air — all over the planet, particularly at the poles, where there were few refrigerators running, and no one was shellacking their beehive hairdos with hair spray.

Research soon showed a remarkable loss of ozone coverage in Antarctica.

The association of aerosol spray and ozone loss was injected into the public consciousness by a single episode of “All in the Family.” After that, sales of aerosol deodorants and other consumer items plummeted.

It would take more than another 10 years and the cooperation of a multibillion-dollar industry and conservative governments in both Washington and London, but an international treaty on phasing out dangerous CFCs finally was enacted.

At a time when many fear nothing can be done to address climate change, “Ozone” arrives similar to a tonic. Highly recommended.

