Netflix's 'Our Planet' a world tour and a warning

What’s the difference between television and “the movies”? The recent nomination of Netflix’s “Roma” for a Best Picture Oscar worried some, most notably director Steven Spielberg, who argued it should have been considered a TV production, not a movie. A few weeks back, he was a keynote speaker at the release of Apple’s vaguely defined TV venture aimed at countering Netflix.

I might be old school, but I found “Roma” far more cinematic than many of its Best Picture peers. But that’s because I prefer my “cinema” uncluttered by digital bells and whistles.

Fans of pure cinema should not miss the eight-part nature documentary <strong>“Our Planet,”</strong> streaming today on Netflix. Similar to many films in its genre, it offers awe-inspiring photography and wondrous shots of nature at its most dynamic. We’ve heard about melting glaciers. Now, you can see one collapse for yourself. Moreover, you can hear it.

Similar to an epic film, “Our Planet” uses sound to great effect. Add a soaring musical score, and you’ve got everything cinema has to offer — except digital trickery. A life-and-death chase scene featuring wildebeests and wild dogs has everything John Ford Westerns used to offer, except, perhaps, John Wayne.

There’s also narration by David Attenborough, arguably the most respected name in the nature documentary field.

As its title implies, “Our Planet” puts great emphasis on the interconnectivity of life on Earth. Those cute penguins we see in the second installment, “Frozen Worlds,” only are there because of the existence of certain ocean currents. And their breeding ground depends on a certain mix of exposed rock and glacial terrain. Add a few degrees to the Earth’s temperature and the forces behind these primal routines go haywire.

“Our Planet” is a gorgeous series. It’s also a worrisome one, an immersion into a natural Eden with one eye always focused on a ticking time bomb.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• While some mourn and even protest the departure of their favorite series, sometimes you have to appreciate they existed at all and had a chance to run more than one season. Or a single episode. That’s my feeling about the series finale of <strong>“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”</strong> (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG), a show that was too wildly inventive, strange and dark to survive. I’m hardly the audience for the show, but every time I watched it, I was slightly amazed. A musical special <strong>“Yes, It’s Really Us Singing: The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Concert Special!”</strong> (8 p.m., TV-14) follows.

• Based on musings by Bruce Lee, <strong>“Warrior”</strong> (9 p.m., Cinemax, TV-MA) follows a Chinese immigrant who uses martial arts to make a statement in 1878 San Francisco. Every character acts as if they learned a profane brand of English by watching Quentin Tarantino movies.