It’s a great spot to hold a wedding.

The Will County Atrium, at 710 West St., Peotone, located on the site of the Will County Fairgrounds, books weddings and other events at its location.

The building is not new, but it is immaculately clean and well-lit. It has full heat for the winter months and full air conditioning for the summer ones.

Dana Schubbe, the office manager, says they have three weddings booked for May. They have events already booked for 2020 and they will take reservations as far out as 2022.

The Atrium actually has two wings, either one of which will hold up to 500 guests. One of the wings can be subdivided for smaller groups, but the specialty here is for larger weddings, Schubbe says, of 200 or more. The Atrium, too, is large enough to have two weddings simultaneously.

The emphasis is also an appeal to couples or families that want to have a hands-on approach to the wedding. You can either have the food catered in or have a go at preparing it yourself.

The recommended caterer is Honey’s Catering, but people can select others. The venue has a full kitchen, with stove and refrigerator. Like the rest of the facility, the kitchen is clean. The kitchen has recently been remodeled.

Persons can get in the day before their wedding, to cook and to set up. Tables and chairs are part of the rental. The tables are the eight-foot rectangular variety and the chairs are metal folding chairs. Any decorations, linens or table settings are up to the couple, or renter.

Schubbe recommends that you cleanup right after your event, when the manpower is there. The idea of cleanup is basic. You truck out what you trucked in earlier. The Atrium has janitors that will do the sweeping and mopping.

While couples do bring in food or arrange for a caterer, the liquor must be handled by the Atrium for insurance purposes. Groups can have a cash bar, or an open bar. Schubbe says that one of the popular options these days is a half and half. That means that wine and beer are offered on an open bar basis, but that guests must pay for their own mixed drinks.

There is a terrazzo floor that you can dance on and the lights suitably dim to set or to add to the mood.

You can also bring in a minister to get married right there and there is a secure coat room that brides can use for changing.

Schubbe says that the number of weddings at the venue is on the upswing and couples from as far away as Chicago have used the site.

The most colorful wedding there may have been a baseball theme, catered by Portillos. Seating was by your chosen team, with Sox fans and Cubs fans at different tables.

To get in touch with Schubbe, call 708-258-9357. The website is willcountyfair,org or email her at willcountyfair@sbcglobal.net.