First glimpse for guests on your wedding style

An invitation is likely the first view most guests will have of your wedding.

So it is important to get that right — and to get it the way you want it.

Adcraft Printers, 1355 W. Jeffery St., Kankakee, is a full-service commercial and personal printer. Next year, Adcraft, a second-generation locally-owned family firm, will enter its 60<sup>th</sup> year in business.

They have the appropriate catalogues where one can order traditional wedding invitations. Those invitations often feature embossed (raised) lettering, along with little reply envelopes inside.

But Adcraft also offers complete design services. You can sit down with Graphic designer Amber Burbey. You may have an idea and designs get bounced back and forth. The result is a one-of-a-kind invitation that’s unique to you.

Sitting down with a designer, Adcraft President Dallas Wheeler says, is a much more creative process than glancing through an online site. “Keeping business local is fantastic,” he says.

You also get an immediate level of personal service and advice.

Burbey is Adcraft’s representative at local wedding shows, where she heads with a tin vat that has examples of locally-designed invitations attached to sticks — sort of an invitation tree.

Most popular these days are “send and seal” invitations. This is a single sheet that folds up for mailing. In order to respond, a person just tears off a postcard-sized reply card.

This can be designed in just about any way the couple would want. There is an unlimited choice of colors and type-fonts. People are also welcome to bring in photos. A hot design trend, Burbey says, is “wood rustic chic,” using more rural, farm and early American themes.

Adcraft also offers a range of promotional items that can be used for weddings. Thus, you can easily match the printed invitation to everything else: the wedding program and favors for the guests or wedding party. Wheeler points to the example of a chocolate-themed wedding that then had hot chocolate mugs with the name of the couple.

Over the years, they have worked with many different themes: Disney Princesses, Doctor Who, Peter Pan, James Bond and the Princess Bride. With a touch of humor, there was even the “We came for the ‘I do’s’ and stayed for the free booze” wedding.

These days many brides to be arrive with photos or examples from pinterest, though that is not necessary. This is the Iphone and Facebook generation, Wheeler says, and people are used to designing everything.

It is best to come in to the firm about a month before you are going to do the mailing, though some have cut it much, much closer. If your wedding is more than a year away or will involve significant travel for your guests, a “save the date” card makes sense. Here again, Adcraft offers refrigerator magnets that will fill the bill.

With design control, Adcraft can make sure all your wedding printing fits into the same style and theme.

Of course, weddings are not the only thing Adcraft does, they serve a wide variety of business needs, along with showers, birthday parties and anniversaries.