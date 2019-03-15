Five interesting reads in the Weekend Edition

NEWS: A corrupt track record

The woman accused of stealing money from a local agency has a history of committing similar crimes.

SPORTS: Best in wrestling unveiled

The Daily Journal will announce its 2019 All-Area high school wrestling team in the Weekend Edition.

LIFE: ‘Loser’ of a success story

Not long ago, Kelsey Stauffer weighed 250 pounds. But in less than two years, the Ashkum woman has lost 100 pounds, and she now feels better than ever.

THINK: Meet the incoming KCC president

Michael Boyd has been chosen as the next Kankakee Community College president and will assume the role this summer. Find out more about him by reading Think.

LOCAL HISTORY: The Potawatomi exodus

The Native American band known as the Potawatomi settled in this region in great numbers, but during a 10-year period from 1833-43, the tribe vanished. Find out the circumstances by reading Jack Klasey’s weekly column.