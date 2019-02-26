The Motley Fool

FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

Vulture capitalism, explained

Q: Can you explain what "vulture capitalism" is? -- T.D., Saginaw, Mich.

A: Vulture capitalism is a kind of venture capitalism. Venture capitalism typically involves wealthy folks pooling their money and investing in small, fast-growing companies in their early stages, well before their initial public offerings, when their stocks debut on the open market. Venture capitalists have provided early funding for companies such as Netflix, Facebook, Etsy, Dell, Skype, Ancestry.com and Twitter.

With vulture capitalism, investors provide funding to companies (and sometimes even governments) in crisis. That allows them to demand generous terms, usually at the expense of the companies' founders and insiders. Vulture capitalists often are criticized for extracting profits from ailing entities without regard for their survival, as bankruptcy is a common conclusion.

Q: Why do bond prices fall when interest rates rise? -- P.F., online

A: Think through an example: Imagine a $1,000, 30-year bond with a 3 percent interest rate. It will pay its owner $30 per year until maturity, when it repays the original $1,000. Remember, too, while some people hold on to bonds through maturity, others buy and sell them in the markets.

Now imagine interest rates rise, and new 30-year bonds are offering 3.5 percent. The old 3-percent bond won't be able to compete with newer bonds' higher rates, so its price on the market will have to drop to make it more attractive to buyers. Someone selling it, then, will have to accept less than its original $1,000. The buyer will receive the same $30 annual payments and will receive the same $1,000 at maturity.

When interest rates drop, bond prices rise, as people pay a premium for higher-yielding bonds. Learn more at InvestinginBonds.com and TreasuryDirect.gov.

Fool's School

Secretly indexed mutual funds

If you're in the market for a stock mutual fund, you have two basic options: You can select a low-fee, broad-market index fund that just holds whatever stocks are in the index it tracks, or you can pay a steeper annual fee for a managed fund, where fund managers research the universe of investments and choose what to buy and when to do so.

Some managed funds have done very well during many years, but most underperform their benchmark indexes, such as the S&P 500. According to the folks at Standard & Poor's, for example, as of the middle of 2018, 92 percent of large-cap stock funds underperformed the S&P 500 during the previous 15 years.

Here's a problem, though: Many managed funds have become closet indexers, with their portfolios substantially similar to their benchmark indexes. That's not good because if you opt for managed funds, you should be wanting them to outperform indexes, not to perform similarly. On top of that, if you're getting results similar to an index fund, it's wasteful to be paying the higher fees of managed funds. Many managed funds charge between 1 and 2 percent per year, and many index funds charge a tenth of that and sometimes much less.

The problem has not gone unnoticed by regulators, and last year, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman got 13 major fund companies to agree to disclose the extent of their closet indexing, via an "active share" number. The active share reveals the percentage of a fund's assets that are being actively managed, with a total indexer having a score of 0 percent and a fund with no holdings in common with its benchmark index scoring a 100. You can look up a fund's active share online at ActiveShare.info.

Closet indexers aren't necessarily to be shunned, but it's smart to know how closely a fund is tracking an index and whether the fees it's charging make sense. Remember you always can invest in a low-fee index fund -- and you will outperform most managed funds.

My Dumbest Investment

In a panic

Many years ago, I heard a radio talk-show host describe an impending financial disaster. He offered several plausible reasons why the stock market was going to take a precipitous dive, and I believed his warning. I had hundreds of shares of stock in companies such as McDonald's, AT&T, Monsanto, Jiffy Lube, etc. I told my broker to sell all my stock, and he did. He didn't try to reassure me or talk me out of it. Needless to say, I didn't do too well. I ended up selling most of my shares at a loss. -- S.R., Davenport, Iowa

The Fool responds: It can be hard to know what to do if you hear dire warnings and you aren't well-versed in investing. Reading broadly and deeply about stocks and other investments can help you distinguish sensible commentary from nonsense.

That said, even the smartest investors occasionally will make bad calls. Ideally, you should know enough to be making your own decisions and not relying on others -- unless you just plunk your long-term money in a low-fee, broad-market index fund and let it grow for many years.

Remember the market will tank occasionally. But it always has recovered after drops, eventually rising to new highs. Buy aiming to hold for the long run, through ups and downs. Market drops can be great opportunities to buy more of great stocks. Keep emotions out of your investing.

Foolish Trivia

Name That Company

I trace my roots back to 1994, when a couple moved to Seattle and, with $10,000, started an online bookstore that launched in 1995. I soon was selling music and, later, many other items. During the years, I bought businesses such as Audible, Zappos and Whole Foods Market. My stock went public in 1997, and it recently was up more than 80,000 percent above its first closing price. Today, based in Seattle, I sport a market value near $800 billion and rake in more than $200 billion annually. My logo is a smile and an arrow. Who am I?

Last Week's Trivia Answer

I trace my roots back to 1937, when a mechanic launched a company to make piston rings for Toyota. After World War II, I focused on making motorized bicycles and then motorcycles, and by 1964, I was a top motorcycle maker. My first car debuted in 1963. I was the first automaker to meet the Clean Air Act standards in the 1970s. Today, I'm a major global manufacturer of cars, motorcycles, power products and aviation products, churning out close to 30 million engines annually. My worldwide employees number more than 200,000. I've made more than 100 million cars. Who am I? (Answer: Honda Motor Co.)

The Motley Fool Take

On Target

Many investors are steering clear of brick-and-mortar retailers, worried about the rise of e-commerce. But while plenty of retailers are struggling, and big names such as Sears and Toys R Us have filed for bankruptcy, others are solidly profitable and even thriving.

Target (NYSE: TGT) is looking like one of the best of the bunch, featuring a price-to-earnings ratio recently in the low teens and a solid dividend yield near 3.5 percent.

After making investments in e-commerce and its store base, Target also is putting up solid sales growth these days. In its third quarter, digital sales jumped 49 percent year over year, and adjusted earnings per share increased 20 percent. But the trade-off for increased e-commerce sales is lower profit margin because of increased shipping costs and easier cost comparisons for consumers. That has led to a misguided sell-off of shares, setting up an opportunity for patient long-term investors.

With its "cheap chic" reputation and strength across categories such as home goods, baby gear and apparel, as well as an improving grocery operation, Target has a unique profile in retail. Its strategy of expanding delivery and pickup capabilities, remodeling stores and opening new small-format locations in high-density areas (such as college towns and underserved urban neighborhoods) is paying off. Investors should see the company's success for what it is: a growing opportunity in the e-commerce market.

