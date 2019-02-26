Readers share savings and couponing tips

My readers have been sharing some of their favorite tips for saving money with coupons. I always enjoy hearing how you’re maximizing your savings and your creative ideas regarding coupons:

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> Our library gets four different local newspapers every week. I asked them what they do with the coupons inside, and they were just throwing them away. Now, we have a coupon box in the community room where the library puts all of the coupons each week. Library cardholders can go in anytime and cut whatever they need.

This has helped me get a few extra coupons whenever I see something really good in the paper, and we also are encouraged to bring our own coupons in that we don’t need. I always take the coupons for baby supplies and drop them off for others. — Gretna T.

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> My suggestion to those who clip coupons and wonder what to do if they [need a coupon] they aren’t carrying on their shopping trip is to keep all store coupons in the car. Whenever I get a 20 percent off for a home goods store, or a 30 percent off coupon for a large clothing chain I think I might use, I throw that coupon in the car. That way I always a prepared to use them if the chance arises. — Marcia J.

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> I was never the kind of person who carried a separate wallet just for coupons. At the New Year, I decided I really was going to give it a go this year. I got a small wallet that is about the size of a checkbook, and it has been a wonder of a game-changer for me. I find by keeping my coupons together and sorted by store, I am more inclined to use them.

I labeled each pocket with the supermarkets and drugstores in my city and labeled the last wallet pocket as “Good.” This is where I keep the really good coupons I don’t want to forget about. These are things I don’t need for any specific shopping trip but still are good coupons for anytime. Right now, I have a free coupon for organic eggs and a Buy One Get One Free coupon for lotion I’ll use when I am ready. — Deb F.

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> I want to share this tip with everyone. If you are a heavy user of coupons, it is worth getting to know the cashiers at your regular stores. If you shop on the same day or time each week, you probably have the same people working. It took me a few trips to figure out which cashiers were friendly to coupon users and which ones scowl every time I take coupons out of my wallet. I do not understand why some people get so angry when the store gets the money back for the coupons we use.

At one pharmacy I go to, there is a cashier who works the beauty counter, and she is also a fan of coupons and uses them. She is a joy to talk to and checkout with as she celebrates your savings with you. It makes life much easier and shopping much more pleasant when you seek out the good and friendly cashiers. — Sujata H.

<strong>Dear Jill,</strong> I used to think meat was one of the hardest things to save money on. I noticed certain times, there are orange stickers placed on the meats marking them 25 percent off the marked prices. The butcher told me Wednesday afternoons are when they add these clearance stickers to the fresh meats.

I pick up so many different things for less than $2 per pound. If you aren’t going to cook them right away, they have to go in the freezer because they are close to outdating. I have ground beef, steak, pork chops and pork tenderloin in my freezer, and all of them were such deals.