Has there been an increase in rollover accidents?

<strong>Q:</strong> We’ve had three rollover crashes in the past three months in my area and, in each one, people died. We were wondering if there’s an increase in rollovers and how common they are.

<strong>A:</strong> Rollover crashes are not common — year-to-year they consistently account for about 1 percent of all crashes. That said, I don’t know if there was an increase in 2018, as those stats haven’t been compiled and analyzed yet.

When rollovers do occur, they are much deadlier than any other kind of crash. They account for about one-third of crash deaths, according to national numbers, even though the number of rollovers is pretty small.

It’s worth noting electronic stability control, which helps keep a vehicle from sliding sideways, has reduced the risk of fatal single-vehicle rollovers by about 72 percent, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. The IIHS also says having a strong roof can reduce fatalities and incapacitating injuries.

<strong>Q:</strong> Once and for all: Will having four-wheel drive help you stop faster on ice or packed snow?

<strong>A:</strong> Once and for all: No.

Also, heavier vehicles take longer to stop. So, if someone you know is hoping his or her four-wheel-drive truck or SUV is going to be a quick-stopper, please tell that person to drive slower and not count on four-wheel drive to keep him/her from sliding around.

<strong>Q:</strong> We need an eight-seater, and nothing is ringing our bell. Do you think it’s worth it to wait to test out the new Hyundai?

<strong>A:</strong> It’s hard to say because the vehicle is not yet on the market, but the Hyundai Palisade, due out in the summer, is a great-looking, big, eight-passenger vehicle with a lot of safety features and some nice perks. You should check out the info about it on the Hyundaiusa.com website, which also includes a video.

Among the features that caught my attention (not all are standard): intriguing safety advances, third-row power folding seats and “ultrasonic rear seat alert” that alerts you via phone if you walk away and leave a child or pet in the back seat.