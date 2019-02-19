What makes that new car smell?

<strong>Q:</strong> I was reading Ford is filing a patent for a process to get rid of the “new car smell” for the China market, where people hate that odor (although we seem to love it here). Which led me to wonder: what causes that smell, anyhow?

<strong>A:</strong> The odor is caused by compounds given off by vinyl, plastic and leather and possibly by the chemicals in the substances used to seal the vehicles’ parts.

It’s interesting the Chinese hate this odor so much they list it as their top complaint (and we love it so much we buy cans marked “new car scent” to spray around the interior when the scent goes away).

<strong>Q:</strong> I’ve read your tips for getting first cars for teens, but I don’t think you ever have mentioned brands. Is there some sort of list by some reputable group with specific vehicles that are not new? We’re having to quickly make a choice and don’t have time to do an enormous amount of research, but we want to make sure we’re zeroing in on really safe options. Can you help?

<strong>A:</strong> The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, realizing four-fifths of parents buy a used car, not a new one, for their teen drivers, has compiled such a list. The cars on it (which they separate into “best choices” and “good choices”) run from $2,000 to $20,000. You can find it at iihs.org/iihs/ratings/vehicles-for-teens.

They all conform to the specifics every known expert recommends: avoid high-powered muscle cars that will get inexperienced drivers into trouble, get as much safety equipment as you can with the money you’re able to spend (and make absolutely certain at a minimum it has electronic stability control), and buy the heaviest vehicle you can afford.

I always get guff on that last one with people who chide me for being environmentally insensitive and also for recommending vehicles that will cause more damage to others if there is an accident. I acknowledge those concerns and do some inner battle regarding them. But all I can do is take statistics into account and recommend what I would do if I was buying a car for a teen.