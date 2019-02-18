Help for the organizationally challenged

Have you caught an episode of Marie Kondo’s new binge-worthy Netflix series, “Tidying Up”? It debuted Jan. 1, and I’m kind of obsessed.

My husband and I have a huge task ahead, as he’s getting ready to finish our basement. Right now, it looks more like a horribly organized storage unit coming soon to an episode of “Hoarders” than the beautiful new living space I see on his plans.

Getting organized is similar to dieting. Everyone knows how to do it. The problem is getting around to it and then maintaining the results.

LOSE WHAT YOU DON’T USE

Back in 2002, when we lived in California and redecorated our kitchen, I emptied every cupboard and drawer. When it was time to put everything back, I decided to put things away only as I used them. I quickly realized why it was such a problem to keep the kitchen neat and tidy. We had too much stuff we never used. Getting rid of the unused left so much space to organize the essentials.

FACE IT

If you don’t have enough closet, drawer and storage space to comfortably handle your possessions, you probably own too many. Give away. Pare down. Let your rooms, closets and drawers appear serene and controlled — kept. Eliminate and concentrate.

MAKE IT YOURS

There’s no single right way to organize your possessions and home. The way you organize has to fit your style, your energy and your schedule. Find a system that functions best for you and your family.

Getting rid of the clutter is a good place to start. Personally, I’m fond of the paper-bag method for instant results — something that works wonders, especially when you are at your wit’s end regarding clutter and chaos.

BROWN BAG METHOD

Take one (or more, as necessary) large brown paper grocery bag or box and fill it with all of the stacks of extraneous papers, magazines, mail — your basic clutter. The purpose here is not to throw anything away, just to get it out of visual range until you have time to go through and separate, sort and file. At least that’s what you tell yourself.

If within, say, 48 hours or so, no one in the family has mentioned missing something of importance, it probably is safe to throw the whole thing out. While this might be a method of last resort, I guarantee it works.

SALAMI METHOD

A more preferred way to get organized could be the Salami Method. You wouldn’t think of eating an entire salami in one sitting, would you? You would eat it in slices during a period of time. Think of your project as one big salami. Start with one thing, one room, one closet. Tomorrow is another day, another drawer, another room. Soon, you’ll be in control.

I’ve learned gaining control of the stuff in my life has an amazing effect on my attitude. When everything’s in its place, I’m less stressed, more able to think clearly and, basically, a happier person. Order brings calm; clutter results in chaos.

I have found some kind of comfort in knowing I’m not the only organizationally challenged person out there. Why, just the other day, I was reading the ratio of naturally born neatniks to messies is about 1 in a million.

Not everyone has a severe case of the messies, but if you think you might, take a look at “Sink Reflections” by Marla Cilley, aka “The FlyLady.” Thousands log on to her website, and she reaches into every person’s home to help make housecleaning more fun and life more organized. As Publishers Weekly explains, “Beginning with ‘Shiny Sink 101,’ Cilley explains how a spotless kitchen sink can direct even the most discouraged housekeeper onto the path of well-ordered domesticity.”