Mayor inherited city problems

Only by knowing where we are, will Kankakee know how far it has to go.

That was the theme of a presentation Saturday by Kankakee 7<sup>th</sup> Ward Alderman Fred Tetter. Tetter was speaking at a “State of the Black Community” forum at the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church Community Center.

The event had several speakers, including the three African-American members of city council’s Economic Development Committee: Tetter; Carmen Lewis of the 5<sup>th</sup> Ward and Cherry Malone-Marshall of the 1<sup>st</sup> Ward.

Tetter, using statistics from an Illinois Times publication and the Economic Innovations Group, painted a bleak picture of the City of Kankakee when it changed administrations two years ago.

Tetter said Kankakee at that time was “distressed,” with 25.7 percent of households falling below the poverty line; 13 percent of housing units vacant; and 20.4 percent of adults without a high school diploma.

But the distress, he said, was concentrated in the African-American community. He said the median income of African-American households in Kankakee was 48.3 percent of the white households in the same town. “Forty-eight cents on the dollar,” he said.

He added that of the 300 City of Kankakee employees, 240 had opted to live outside the City of Kankakee. “What does that do to you and I?” he said.

But, he added, there was money available to turn the situation around. The budgets of the city, the county and the school district, all centered in Kankakee, were an immense plus. The 2017 Tax Cut Act, too, he said, established Opportunity Zones to attract investment. The City of Kankakee has the only Opportunity Zone in the county.

“This is our moment. This is our time. There is going to be a better time,” Tetter said. His hope was to attract investment. He painted the possibility of bringing a Whole Foods to Kankakee.

• <strong>Vince Williams, lobbyist for the City of Kankakee,</strong> said Tetter’s presentation was designed to show “how big a mountain we have to climb.”

He added that there was considerable political power in the African-American community. Kankakee or Kankakee County was represented by an African-American in the state senate, Toi Hutchinson; an African-American in Congress, Robin Kelly; an African-American auditor, Jake Lee; and an African-American Mayor Pro Tem (the senior alderman) Carl Brown, who will assume that position following Dennis Baron’s retirement.

• <strong>Alderman Carmen Lewis</strong> used her time to focus on pending business improvements, including the expansion of Meadowview Theatre; a renovation at McDonald’s; the addition of U-Haul; and the Kankakee Riverfront project.

She encouraged everyone to look at the riverfront plan on the Kankakee city website.

• <strong>Alderman Cherry Malone-Marshall</strong> paid tribute to her father, who owned and managed a laundromat and bought into a Convenient Food Mart. “It is hard to get a business going,” she said.

She also praised Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong for her work to help Fortitude provide new shelter services at area churches for the homeless. She said plans would be forthcoming to solve road flooding that occurs on Hobbie Avenue after rains.

<strong>• School Superintendent Genevra Walters</strong> repeated a presentation she has given elsewhere.

School systems, she said, are designed for an industrial economy that no longer exist. The future will depend on teaching new skills like complex problem solving critical thinking, creativity and people management.

Project-based learning is important. Projects force students to work on their soft skills.

“Students,” she said, “don’t need to figure out what happened in 1492. They can Google it.”

She said that when she is approached by students who has a dream of becoming a professional athlete, she never discourages it, even though the odds are very long against that ever happening.

In order to get into the NBA or the HFL, she says, students first have to get into college. That means getting good grades, having a positive attitude and doing well on the ACT or SAT. Athletics or not, she said, getting into college is a plus.