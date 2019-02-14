TV's wayback machine celebrates Elvis and Olivia Newton John

A singer and a survivor, the subject of “Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You” (7 p.m. Saturday, Lifetime, TV-14) has been in the public eye for more than 50 years. She’s endured bouts with cancer and has championed medical research and established wellness centers.

How tough is she? She starred in the hilariously ill-conceived 1980 roller-disco musical “Xanadu” and still had a career. How bad was “Xanadu”? It didn’t just receive a Golden Raspberry for worst picture; it inspired the creation of the Golden Raspberry Awards.

And that’s not the only thing to climb from the wreckage that was “Xanadu.”

Blessed with a near-alchemical knack for turning dross into gold, John’s recording of “Magic” from the dreadful film’s soundtrack became a pop smash.

Australian singer and coach on “The Voice Australia,” Delta Goodrem dutifully stands in for John. From the start, “Hopelessly” offers reverent re-enactments of the overly familiar, unfolding similar to a visit to a wax museum. John’s performance with John Travolta in “Grease” has become iconic. So, why try to re-create it, unless you’re appealing to an audience that embraces these atrocities as camp?

The film ticks off the boxes of John’s early resume, shows her agonizing about boyfriends, managers and mentors on her way to “Have You Never Been Mellow” and international stardom. We do get to meet her less-than-supportive father, who declares he “always found her singing voice rather reedy.” Sometimes, the truth hurts.

• Musical re-enactments and waxworks appear to be the order of a weekend that brings us the John biopic and the “Elvis All-Star Tribute” (8 p.m. Sunday, NBC). Blake Shelton (“The Voice”) hosts this tribute to the King, a commemoration of his iconic “comeback” special that aired Dec. 3, 1968. Artists will reprise and interpret Elvis standards, from “Hound Dog” (Shawn Mendes) to “Burning Love” (Keith Urban).

Carrie Underwood and Yolanda Adams will perform a medley of gospel songs including “How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

Underwood, Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker and Shelton will join a recording of Presley on “If I Can Dream,” the topical number that concluded the 1968 special.

The original special was supposed to demonstrate Presley’s relevance to a music scene that had changed drastically while he had been making escapist musicals. In 1967, the year The Beatles released “Sgt. Pepper’s,” Elvis appeared in “Clambake.”

The ’68 special succeeded in returning Elvis to the public’s attention and reminded many of the power of rock ‘n’ roll’s original innovators. In the years after, there was a powerful rock revival, and “old timers” such as Elvis, Chuck Berry and Ricky Nelson returned to the charts.

Overlooked in many such retrospectives is one glaring difference between that time and our own. In 1968, an enormous percentage of the population was younger than 25. Now, a large percentage of Americans gets badgering junk mail from the AARP.

The first figure shows how Elvis could seem as though he was old, out of touch and in need of a revival at the tender age of 33. Sadly, he died at 42.

The second figure explains why a flashback to such a special might appeal to today’s TV viewers. It’s not fair to speak for people from 50 years ago, but it’s safe to say the pop culture and programming of the late ’60s was not obsessing about the songs and shows from 1919.

• The History Channel reminds us of the meaning of this three-day weekend with the two-part “Presidents at War” (7 p.m. Sunday), recalling the World War II experiences that later shaped the presidencies of John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Gerald Ford, Ronald Reagan and Dwight Eisenhower. “The Secret History of the White House” (9 p.m.) follows.

• Three helpings of the documentary series “In Their Own Words” (Sunday, National Geographic, TV-14) present video footage and observations from those close to unfolding news stories, including the “Narco Wars” (7 p.m.), “Bernie Madoff” (8 p.m.) and the “Deepwater Horizon” disaster (9 p.m.).

<h3>SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS<br /><br /></h3><ul><li>While competing to become the chief chocolatier of Belgium (a bucket list goal for many of us, I’m sure), a beauty is bedazzled by the handsome swain running the contest in the 2019 romance “Love, Romance & Chocolate” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).</li><li>A payment arrangement turns deadly on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14), the Canadian import procedural returning for a third season.</li><li>The 2018 documentary “RBG” (8 p.m., CNN), profiling Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, has been nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary.</li><li>“Planet Earth: Dynasties” (8 p.m., BBC America, TV-G) concludes with a profile of the emperor penguin.</li><li>Don Cheadle hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Gary Clark Jr.</li></ul><h3>SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS<br /><br /></h3><ul><li>Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): interviews with former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe and three young women kidnapped by the terror group Boko Haram.</li><li>The voice of Jay Baruchel animates the 2010 fantasy “How to Train Your Dragon” (6 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).</li><li>The 2015 adventure “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (7 p.m., ABC) features familiar faces and highlights a new villain (Adam Driver).</li><li>Heroines converge on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).</li><li>The 2019 American Rescue Dog Show (7 p.m., Hallmark) celebrates champions in need of homes.</li><li>The best meet in the 2019 NBA All-Star Game (7:20 p.m., TNT).</li><li>Macy seeks answers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).</li><li>Savages in masks prove unsettling on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).</li><li>Wayne and Roland pursue an old suspect on “True Detective” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).</li><li>Dalton wrestles with old demons on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).</li><li>A royal sibling hobnobs with bohemia as “Margaret: The Rebel Princess” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14, check local listings) concludes.</li><li>The Georgina play needs finessing on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).</li><li>“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (10 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) returns for a sixth season.</li></ul><h3>CULT CHOICE<br /><br /></h3>

The 1985 adaptation of “The Color Purple” (7:30 p.m., Sunday, Sundance) received 11 Oscar nominations and won none. At the time, some saw this as a snub aimed at its director, Steven Spielberg.

<h3>SATURDAY SERIES<br /><br /></h3>

Auditions continue on “The World’s Best” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... The top 12 perform on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Live boxing (7 p.m., Fox) ... Repeats of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m. and 8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).

<h3>SUNDAY SERIES<br /><br /></h3>

Miles connects with an old friend on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Bart and Lisa intern on Krusty’s movie set on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Tina goes dateless on prom night on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Trapped at the multiplex on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two helpings of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), gender confusion (8 p.m.), shrinking prospects (8:30 p.m., r).