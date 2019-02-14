Maurice Shover

Maurice W. Shover, 90, of Herscher, passed away Monday (Feb. 11, 2019) at Harvest View in Herscher.

He was born Dec. 18, 1928, in Mineola, Fla., the son of Joseph and Iva Shutters Shover. Maurice married Mildred Ashline on March 18, 1950. She precedes him in death.

Maurice enjoyed scrapping, gardening and swimming, but he especially enjoyed watching his children at the park and family gatherings.

He served in the U.S. Merchant Marines.

Maurice spent his final days surrounded by his family.

Surviving are two sons, Dennis Shover, of Buckingham, and Danny (Joanie) Shover, of Buckingham; two daughters, Debbie (Jaime) Delgado, of Aurora, and Sherry (James) Bowen, of Buckingham; one sister, Florence LeReau, of Bradley; 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Vickie Cross; his son, Terry Shover; four grandchildren; and three brothers, Clyde Shover, Victor Shover and Melvin Watson.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15, at Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

Memorials may be made to Harvest View in Herscher.

