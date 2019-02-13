'Proven Innocent' and 'Umbrella Academy' unfold

Based on a comic book series of the same name created by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, <strong>“The Umbrella Academy”</strong> (TV-14) begins streaming on Netflix today. A tale of supernatural children with mysterious origins, “Umbrella” begins in 1989, when 43 women all across the world give birth at the same time despite the fact they showed no signs of pregnancy. Adopted by the world’s richest and most eccentric man, Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore), seven of them are raised in his mansion, where their special skills are cultivated. Episode one begins in the present day, as they gather for Sir Reginald’s funeral.

As fantasies go, this rounds up a lot of familiar tropes: foundling children of mysterious origins; special powers; a magical home for the gifted and a reluctant gathering of an enchanted alliance. My favorite character is Pogo (Adam Godley), a chimpanzee and special assistant to Sir Reginald, who acts similar to a Victorian headmaster.

The tone shifts between graphic novel-gloomy and Wes Anderson-cutesy. Ellen Page stars as Vanya, the only child without superpowers. Unless you count her mastery of the violin.

• Amazon Prime begins streaming the four-episode docuseries <strong>“Lorena,”</strong> looking back at a 1993 domestic abuse case that culminated in an infamous dismemberment.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

<ul><li>Burke’s law on <strong>“Blindspot”</strong> (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).</li><li>Two episodes of <strong>“Last Man Standing”</strong> (7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).</li><li>The TV movie <strong>“Kim Possible”</strong> (7 p.m., Disney) offers a live-action adaptation of the mid-2000s cartoon series.</li><li>Working the jury on <strong>“The Blacklist”</strong> (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).</li><li>A two-hour helping of <strong>“20/20”</strong> (8 p.m., ABC) recalls Ted Bundy.</li><li><strong>“Great Performances”</strong> (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) presents the AARP-sponsored “Movies for Grownups Awards.”</li><li>A violent incident leaves Danny rattled on <strong>“Blue Bloods”</strong> (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).</li></ul>