9 incredibly simple hacks to take stress out of flying

These days, flying can be stressful. But you can eliminate a lot of that stress with a few simple tips and tricks to get you to your destination relaxed and happy.

<strong>BEST TIME TO BUY.</strong> The absolute best time to buy your airline ticket is 45 days out from your desired departure date, according to Peter Greenberg, travel guru and travel editor for CBS News. If that isn’t an option, there’s another window about 10 days out — a Sunday that could offer a more favorable price. These are the times when the most unsold inventory surfaces.

<strong>TURN LEFT.</strong> When deciding which security line to get in, keep this in mind: The majority of people, without thinking, tend to turn to the right when there is an option. That makes those lines to the right longer. Remember: Turn left!

<strong>BAG THE CHANGE.</strong> In 2017, more than $869,000 in loose change was left by passengers at U.S. airport security checkpoints. Don’t show up at the airport security with loose change in your pockets. Plan ahead, and store it in your carry-on bag until you are through security.

<strong>RETAIN BOARDING PASSES.</strong> AirHelp.com is a for-profit organization that helps air passengers around the world secure compensation for delayed, canceled or overbooked flights for a 25 percent cut of the amount awarded. On domestic flights, passengers might be entitled to up to twice the cost of a one-way ticket if a flight arrives two hours late and up to $1,350 if it is more than two hours late. But you’ll need proof of flying, so keep those boarding passes in a safe place.

<strong>BYO DISINFECTING WIPES.</strong> Airplanes are not clean. In fact, all the flight crew does between flights to clean the restrooms is restock toilet tissue and spritz the air with Lysol. That tray table? The armrests? They’re rarely, if ever, cleaned. You would not believe what passengers before you have done on that tray table and stuffed into the seatback pocket. It might have been emptied, but that’s about it. Bring your own fresh disinfecting wipes. Clean your space first thing once you find your seat.

<strong>A 24-HOUR WINDOW.</strong> While most airfare requires payment when you make the reservation and most reservations are nonrefundable, federal law requires airlines to either hold a reservation at the quoted price for 24 hours without payment or refund a paid ticket as long as the flight is more than seven days in the future. Take advantage of that 24-hour free look. Just keep your eye on the clock.

<strong>FLY DELTA.</strong> If you’re flying domestic on Delta Airlines and your checked bag doesn’t arrive at the carousel within 20 minutes or less, you get a one-time 2,500 bonus SkyMiles (you must be a member of the Delta miles program at the time of your flight).

<strong>AIRLINE CLUBS.</strong> Every airline has a frequent flyer club of some kind, which comes with perks and benefits. They are free to join, so go ahead and join all of them. Then, as it makes financial sense, keep your flights with one or two of them. That’s the best way to rack up miles that will move you toward your free reward travel.

<strong>FLY SOUTHWEST.</strong> As of this writing, Southwest is the only airline with $0 change fee and two free checked bags per passenger.