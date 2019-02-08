Buscemi and Radcliffe in comedy heaven

If combining Mr. Pink and Harry Potter is your idea of divine, you might like <strong>“Miracle Workers”</strong> (9:30 p.m., TBS, TV-14).

Steve Buscemi (“Boardwalk Empire”) returns to television in this limited series comedy. He’s God. Or rather a bored variation of God, a distracted, disheveled old man who shuffles around his giant mansion looking for something to do. At wit’s end, he determines Earth is too troubled to save and vows to destroy it.

Daniel Radcliffe plays Craig, a very low-level angel assigned to answering prayers. He was delighted to receive help in the form of new angel Eliza (Geraldine Viswanathan), until news spread of the boss’ apocalyptic decision.

Heaven is depicted here as a joyless back office. How dronelike are its employees? It features Angela Kinsey from “The Office.”

Between “God Friended Me,” “The Good Place” and “Russian Doll,” we’re living in a golden age of speculative supernatural series.

But despite its cast, “Miracle” hardly is heaven-sent.