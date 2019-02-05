The Motley Fool

FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

Ask the Fool

Liquidity, Explained

Q: Can you explain the financial term "liquidity"? -- V.R., Biloxi, Miss.

A: For individuals, liquidity refers to how easily we can get our hands on needed funds. Cash is very liquid, whereas real estate, which can take weeks to sell, is not.

For companies, liquidity often refers to cash and assets that can be converted quickly into cash (such as money market funds and stock and bond investments), minus short-term debt. Companies with high liquidity can be less risky, but they also might grow more slowly, as they're not deploying assets that could be used to grow the business.

Liquidity also is used to describe a stock's ability to handle of buy-and-sell orders with minimal volatility. If major investors such as mutual fund managers want to buy 1 million shares of a stock, they don't want their purchases to start driving up the price before they finish buying.

For example, imagine Buzzy's Broccoli Beer (ticker: BRRRP) has 10 million shares outstanding at $9 per share. That means there's only $90 million worth of shares investors in the market can buy or sell. If much of that is owned by company insiders, then even fewer shares are available. Compared to many companies that trade more than $1 billion worth of shares per day, it's small, probably volatile and definitely illiquid.

** ** **

Q: Where can I look up the rate of home-value appreciation in a region? -- K.W., Greensburg, Pa.

A: At Zillow.com/home-values, you can look up home-price growth rates for the nation, each state and many metropolitan regions. Realtor.com is another source, offering overviews of many major counties and cities. You can get a lot of information from good real estate agents, too.

** ** **

Fool's School

Don't put off investing

If you've been meaning to start investing in the stock market, don't put it off. Each year you postpone it is a whole year in which your money can't grow for you -- and even if you amass a hefty sum after 20 or 30 years, that one extra year could mean tens of thousands of additional dollars left on the table. (You do want to hold off on buying stocks if you don't yet have an emergency fund, still are paying off high-interest debt or haven't started learning about investing.)

Don't assume you shouldn't start until you have thousands of dollars to invest; you can start with as little as a few hundred. If the market has been surging (though it certainly hasn't lately), don't assume all the good buys are gone. There are almost always some appealingly priced stocks -- and often, there are many.

You don't need to be a super-smart or savvy investor, either, studying companies in depth and choosing the best ones. You can -- and, arguably, should -- stick with simple low-fee, broad-market index funds, such as one based on the S&P 500 Index. You can buy as few as one share at a time of the SPDR S&P 500 exchange-traded fund, for example. It trades with the ticker symbol SPY, and was recently about $263 per share.

No matter how old you are, it's probably not too late to improve your financial condition if you have money you can keep invested in stocks for five or, ideally, 10 or more years. The stock market has outperformed bonds, real estate and bank accounts during most long periods. You just need a small sum to start with, a suitable brokerage, patience and one or more good investment ideas (which might be just a low-fee index fund).

Learn about good brokerages at Fool.com/the-ascent/buying-stocks. If you pay just $10 or less per trade, you can invest as little as $500 at a time and not end up spending too much of it on commissions.

** ** **

My Dumbest Investment

Steeled for losses

A few years ago, a TV pundit had the CEO of Cliffs Natural Resources on his show. Not only did the CEO seem to have a great strategy for the future, but the pundit recommended buying the stock, too. It seemed like a solid investment to me, so I bought 100 shares at $66 per share. The stock started bleeding out, though, and I bought more shares at $35 and more at $17. Here's hoping iron ore prices start going back up. -- S., online

The Fool responds: Unfortunately, even though you wrote to us several years ago, your shares (if you're still holding them) still are underwater. The good news is after falling to about $1 per share in early 2016, the shares have been rising -- recently trading at about $11 apiece.

What's going on? Well, Cliffs (now named Cleveland-Cliffs) was mainly in the coal and iron-ore businesses, which faced major challenges: The country was moving away from fossil fuels and depending more on cheap imported steel.

The company, which is America's largest and oldest iron-ore miner, sold its coal operations and has been posting profits in recent years. That's good, but it doesn't necessarily mean you should hang on to your shares. Only do so if you're fairly convinced the company's future is bright. Otherwise, look for companies that are healthy and growing and that seem to be bargains.

** ** **

Foolish Trivia

Name That Company

I trace my roots back to 1867, when two brothers launched a grocery business in Belgium with a lion as its logo -- and to 1887, when a couple in the Netherlands opened a grocery store. These companies eventually merged, forming me. Today, with a market value recently at about $30 billion, I'm a top global food retailer, with more than 20 leading local brands, including Giant, Food Lion, Hannaford, Stop & Shop and Peapod. I boast 6,700 stores worldwide and 370,000 workers, serving 50 million customers weekly. I raked in more than 62 billion euros in 2018. Who am I?

Last Week's Trivia Answer

I trace my roots back to the 1876 demonstration of Alexander Graham Bell's electric telephone. I was formed by the massive 2000 merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE, and over the years, I gobbled up companies such as MCI Communications. Today, based in New York City, I'm a telecom giant, with my wireless network covering 98 percent of the U.S. My brands and businesses today include Yahoo, TechCrunch, AOL, Tumblr, Engadget, Autoblog and HuffPost, and my content reaches more than a billion people globally. My market value recently topped $235 billion. I have more than 140,000 employees. Who am I? (Answer: Verizon Communications)

** ** **

The Motley Fool Take

Around the block with Ford

When a stock's price falls, its dividend yield rises -- and Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) yield was pushed up to about 7 percent. With its price-to-earnings ratio in the single digits, too, that makes it an interesting opportunity.

The stock is down, in part, because of the slowing of the North American light-vehicle market and sharp sales declines in China and Europe. A possible trade war could make production more expensive at any given moment, too. Meanwhile, though revenue has been rising in recent years, profit margin hasn't kept pace.

Ford is working on improving manufacturing efficiency and focusing on higher-margin products. It plans to introduce more than 50 new products in China by 2025, including eight all-new SUVs, which should boost sales. In Europe, it plans to make product cuts, is considering exiting Russia operations and will revamp its vehicle lineup to reduce costs. Its new products are being designed to maximize profitability, with many shared parts under the skin, and streamlined options lists intended to simplify manufacturing.

Investors with an appetite for risk and a long-term horizon who buy into Detroit's second-largest automaker should enjoy solid returns if it can turn its business around. And while they wait, they'll receive fat dividends. (The Motley Fool has recommended Ford.)

** ** **

