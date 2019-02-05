Dosunmu shines as Illini upset ninth-ranked Michigan State

In what has been a largely lackluster 2018-19 campaign, Illinois picked up its signature win of the season with an impressive 79-74 win against ninth-ranked Michigan State on Tuesday.

The slumping Spartans (18-5, 9-3) came into the game looking to bounce back after two straight conference losses, but the Illini were ready, forcing the Spartans into a whopping 24 turnovers and held the lead for 34 minutes of gameplay. During that time, the Illini (8-15, 4-8 Big Ten) led by as many as 14 points.

“It was inexcusable the way we turned the ball over” Spartans coach Tom Izzo said. “I give credit to Illinois, but we deserve blame.”

The Illinois offense scored 28 points off Spartan turnovers, including 18 in the first half, and controlled the offensive glass by finishing with 10 second-chance points.

A late second-half lapse by the Illini defense allowed the Spartans to take a three-point lead with five minutes left, but back-to-back late threes from freshman phenom Ayo Dosunmu sealed the deal for Illinois.

The Illini improved on their dismal 39-percent free-throw performance against Nebraska, hitting 18 of 22 for 81 percent from the line.

Dosunmu led all scorers in tonight’s contest finishing with 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting and 4 of 8 from three. Freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili finished with 16 points and five rebounds. Sophomore Trent Frazier and Junior Andres Feliz also finished in double figures with 15 and 10, respectively.

For Dosunmu, this win was different from the rest.

“This is what we play for, big games like this.” Dosunmu said. “[Those] last four minutes, [we] just gave it everything we had.”

The support of the Illini fans in the building was not lost on the players.

“It was an unbelievable feeling,” freshman forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili said. “The energy in the gym was unbelievable.”

The Republic of Georgia native was handed his country’s flag in the postgame scrum on the court as fans stormed the State Farm Center floor.

“Somebody on the court had the flag in their hand and came all the way up to me to give me the flag — it was an unbelievable feeling,” Bezhanishvili said. “I represent my country, the country of Georgia; it was a great feeling for me.”

Cassius Winston paced Michigan State with 21 points, but the Big Ten Player of the Year candidate also finished with nine turnovers. Xavier Tillman added 16 points for the Spartans, and Kyle Ahrens and Nick Ward each pitched in 11.

There was only one thing going through second-year head coach Brad Underwood’s mind when the clock hit zero.

“So much respect for Tom [Izzo], so much respect for Michigan State.” Underwood said. “They are everything that I want to try to be. I’m so happy for our guys.”

<strong>Up next</strong>

The Illini looks to keep the good times rolling when they host a resurgent Rutgers team at 3 p.m. Saturday at the State Farm Center.