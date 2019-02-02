Voice of the People: New York abortion laws immoral

New York State loves abortion -- not just the "safe", "legal" and "rare" kind, but all kinds, at anytime, performed by anybody.

Ah, Roe v Wade had to be passed to protect women from having to obtain "dangerous" back alley abortions.

Well, the New York Senate is celebrating that anyone at anytime in a pregnancy or after the pregnancy can kill the unborn and the just born.

New York's Abortion Bill to keep abortion easily accessible and for any reason at all, at any stage in the pregnancy, even killing the newborn if it survives the procedure alive and permitting almost anyone who says they are competent to perform the procedure to do it passed both houses easily with a wild celebration in the Senate. https://www.bing.com/news/search…

Somehow, all we know about the fetus actually being a human being early on in the womb must have escaped the New York ghouls.

Sorry, I am not celebrating.

This is sad and is further evidence that America in its elected, bureaucratic classes have quit worshipping the God of the Bible that our founders used to write our Declaration of Independence and on which to base our Constitution.

In 1 Kings 18:21 Elijah confronts the people of Israel and asks them --"How long will you halt between two opinions? If the Lord be God, then follow Him," "If Baal be god then serve him." What follows proves conclusively that indeed, the Lord was, is and always will be God.

God, the God of the Bible, creator of heaven and earth, giver of all life condemns the taking of innocent life.

I am not "halting" (confused by) between two opinions!

How about you?

Ron Hansen

Bourbonnais