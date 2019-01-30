Youth can join, adults volunteer for 4-H

“I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger services, and my health to better living for my club, my community, my country and my world.”

That’s the 4-H pledge. 4-H has been going for more than a century. 4-H is in every county in Illinois and has approximately 200,000 members in Illinois and 6 million across the nation.

In Kankakee County, there will be approximately 300 4-H projects in a given year as children pick from a thick guidebook containing ideas in animal science, career and leadership development, creative arts, environmental sciences, global civic engagement, healthy living and nutrition, and STEM. There are separate projects for Cloverbuds, who are between the ages of 5 and 7.

While 4-H may still be more rural than urban, there are a wide range of projects. It is a lot more than animal husbandry. Projects can include such widespread possibilities as connecting with your state legislator, investigating hunger, public speaking, theatre arts, video filmmaking, computer generated art, cooking, aerospace, electricity, welding and robotics.

The 4-H year starts Sept. 1, but children can join at any time. Regular 4-Hers must be age 8 by Sept. 1. The program generally cycles through the school year and runs up to age 18. Younger Cloverbuds are ages 5-7. Participants in any animal program must sign up by Jan. 1.

Anyone interested in joining is urged to contact Debra Koch, Extension Program Coordinator for 4-H Youth Development in Kankakee County. Call her at 815-933-8337 or email her at <a href="mailto:dmkoch@illinois.edu">dmkoch@illinois.edu</a>.

While most 4-Hers pay $20 a year to belong, in Kankakee County, the fees have long been subsidized by foundation donations. The Kankakee County fee is $13 for one child, up to $39 for three or more siblings.

While some special interests are grouped in clubs all their own, like shooting sports or robotics, most 4-H clubs contain a variety of projects. Current Kankakee County clubs include: All Around Kids (Martinton); Cabery Specials; Chebanse Ag; Grant Park LL SS; Herscher Hustlers; Kids with Kids (Limestone); Limestone Leaders; Manteno Best Pioneers; Momence Troopers; River Valley Sharp Shooters (all of Kankakee County); St. Anne Sprouts; St. George Dragons; and Town & Country (Essex Area).

You can also start a club. Koch says a club needs an adult volunteer leader and at least five youth members.

Clubs generally meet once a month. It is common for participants to give reports on how their projects are coming along. Clubs follow Robert’s Rules of Order. That’s an important skill, Koch explains. Regardless of a person’s project, 4-Hers learn leadership and the proper way to conduct and participate in a meeting. In addition to their own projects, 4-Hers often plan community events. Koch says food drives and volunteering to put flags on graves for Memorial Day are among the community service activities 4-Hers often do.

Koch says that while 4-Hers are required to do at least one project during the year, some will do more than one. A club will often have a variety of ages and a variety of projects as well.

4-H is designed to foster a sense of belonging for youth while they develop independence and demonstrate generosity. The program also leaves participants with master skills for life.

A 10-year study by Tufts University concluded that 4-H participants were twice as likely to be civically active, take up science and make healthier choices than children in general. The 4-Hers were four times as likely to make contributions to their communities as other youth.

More information is available at web.extension.illinois.edu.