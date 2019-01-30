FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

FOR RELEASE: THURSDAY, JANUARY 31, 2019

THE MOTLEY FOOL

Ask the Fool

Companies and Their Stock Prices

Q: Do companies want their stock prices to be high? -- B.H., Dothan, Ala.

A: In general, yes. But understand when people buy shares of a company's stock, those proceeds go to whoever sold the shares, not to the company.

Companies collect their money when their shares are first issued -- via an "initial public offering." Those shares then trade between investors in the stock market. When you buy shares of, say, Hershey through your brokerage, you're buying from an investor who wants to sell. (Think of baseball cards: The companies printing them are paid when the cards are first sold; after that, they're traded between owners, with their values rising or falling.)

If Hershey's stock price falls significantly, so will its market value, and a competitor might try to buy it. Also, low stock prices limit a company's flexibility. When Hershey's stock price is high, if it tries to buy another company with its stock, the acquisition will require fewer shares. And if Hershey wants to raise cash by issuing more shares, it will get more for each share when the price is high.

** ** **

Q: What are "diluted" shares? -- F.M., Carson City, Nev.

A: On an income statement, you'll see a company's bottom-line profit, or "net income," divided by total share count to arrive at earnings per share. The EPS sometimes is reported in two ways: "basic" and "diluted." Basic EPS uses the number of shares that exist, and diluted EPS includes shares that possibly could exist, such as if people with stock options exercised them. Other securities that could be converted into common stock also are accounted for. Focus on diluted, not basic, numbers.

** ** **

Fool's School

Shorting Stocks Is Risky Business

You can make money in stocks not just by buying shares and selling at higher prices but also by betting against -- "shorting" -- them.

When you short a stock, you reverse the "buy low, sell high" adage. Through your broker, you borrow and then sell shares of a stock you expect to fall. You later must buy them back (ideally at a lower price) and replace them. If it works as hoped, you've sold high and bought low.

It's not that easy to make money shorting stocks, though, and many speculators have lost money doing it. Why? Well, the stock market and many individual stocks tend to rise during time, so you'll be facing headwinds. Shorters are betting against both the odds and historical returns.

When you "long" a stock -- having bought it in the usual way, expecting it to rise -- you can lose up to 100 percent of your money, but your gains could be huge: 50 percent, 100 percent, 500 percent or more. With shorting, though, your maximum gain is just 100 percent (if the stock falls to zero), and you could lose an unlimited amount if the stock keeps rising before you "cover" your position, buying back and replacing the borrowed shares.

Even if you find a great shorting candidate -- a company seemingly destined to fail, with poor leadership, no profits, steep debt, dwindling cash, no competitive edge and/or scandals and investigations -- it might stay in business much longer than expected, and its stock even could rise. The stock market isn't always rational, at least in the short run.

Shorting isn't free, either. You likely will face trading commissions, and if you're using margin while shorting, you'll be charged margin interest on your borrowings. If the shorted stocks pay dividends, you'll be responsible for paying them to the brokerage that lent the shares, and they'll go to the account from where the shares were borrowed.

Most of us should just buy the stock of high-quality companies at good prices and aim to hold for the long term.

** ** **

My Smartest Investment

Pixar Profits

I made my smartest investment between 1999 and 2001, in the middle of the dot-com bust, when I concluded Pixar Animation Studios was one of the best companies on the planet. I loved its movies so much I became hooked, bought shares and started attending shareholder meetings.

In the early 2000s, when the market started to look a little grim, I moved 70 percent of my assets into Pixar -- so much for diversification. But if you had had the joy of attending annual meetings hosted by Steve Jobs, John Lasseter and Ed Catmull, you'd know why I felt comfortable doing so. In 2006, Disney acquired Pixar for $7.4 billion, exchanging 2.3 shares of Disney for each share of Pixar. I was feeling pretty great, and my portfolio had increased in value severalfold. -- R., online

The Fool responds: You did well, but it's rarely a good move to put 70 percent of your eggs in one basket, as even respected and seemingly successful companies can turn into major disappointments. To reduce risk, spread your money across at least 12 to 15 or so stocks.

The purchase of Pixar has paid off handsomely for Disney, with more than a dozen Pixar movies generating more than $13 billion at the box office and still netting the company billions of dollars after production costs are subtracted. (Hits include "Finding Dory," "Ratatouille," "Incredibles 2," "Brave," "Up," "Inside Out," "Toy Story 3" and "Coco.")

** ** **

Foolish Trivia

Name That Company

I trace my roots back to the 1876 demonstration of Alexander Graham Bell's electric telephone. I was formed by the massive 2000 merger of Bell Atlantic and GTE, and during the years, I gobbled up companies such as MCI Communications. Today, based in New York City, I'm a telecom giant, with my wireless network covering 98 percent of the U.S. My brands and businesses today include Yahoo, TechCrunch, AOL, Tumblr, Engadget, Autoblog and HuffPost, and my content reaches more than a billion people globally. My market value recently topped $235 billion. I have more than 140,000 employees. Who am I?

Last Week's Trivia Answer

I trace my roots back to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1962, when my founder borrowed $5,000 from his dad and bought a garbage truck. Within a decade, I was valued at $5 million and had started trading on a stock exchange. Today, based in Houston, I sport a market value of about $40 billion, and I'm North America's largest garbage management company. I have North America's largest fleet of heavy-duty natural-gas trucks and more than 240 active solid-waste landfills. I'm a leading owner and operator of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the U.S., too, and am a top recycler. Who am I? (Answer: Waste Management)

** ** **

The Motley Fool Take

Machine-Vision Growth

Machine vision specialist Cognex (Nasdaq: CGNX) is a much-admired growth company with significant exposure to many long-term growth trends in automation and robotics. With its shares recently down about 34 percent from their 52-week high, the stock is worth considering for your long-term portfolio.

Retailers expanding their e-commerce operations will need to invest in automation, and Cognex specializes in making machine-vision systems used to automate factories, warehouses and distribution centers. Meanwhile, more manufacturers are investing in robotics and automation, and the growth of "smart" and connected home and business products is only going to increase this trend.

Cognex's logistics revenue was growing at a 50-percent, year-over-year rate, and management believes it can sustain that rate for many years. Cognex management expects an overall revenue growth rate of about 20 percent annually during the long term.

Unfortunately, Cognex also faces some headwinds, such as delays in capital spending from its display and smartphone customers and a general slowing of spending from China. Those factors might keep its stock depressed in the near term -- presenting an attractive entry point for investors who like its solid long-term prospects. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Cognex.)

** ** **

(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Elizabeth Kelly at ekelly@amuniversal.com.)

COPYRIGHT 2019 THE MOTLEY FOOL

DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

1130 Walnut, Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500