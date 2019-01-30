Mothers are being encouraged now to have “The Greatest Pregnancy Ever.”

That’s the name of a new childbirth class at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital. The class, taught by longtime labor and delivery nurse Barb Wright, is about “transforming mom and baby through conscious thought and awareness.”

Wright has been teaching childbirth classes for 30 years and she has been a labor and delivery nurse for 32 years. She is a registered nurse who holds a Master of Science in Nursing degree as well. She is a Lamaze Certified Childbirth Educator, a Certified Breastfeeding Educator and a Certified Perinatal Bonding Facilitator.

The class, she says, is all about connecting with your baby during pregnancy. Women have always felt a connection, she says, but now there is new research that says a baby, even in the womb, is very aware of mom’s thoughts and feelings.

“They know that a person cares for them,” she says.

The class, she says, has been going on for about a year. It consists of three sessions that are two weeks apart and generally begins between the fifth and sixth month of pregnancy, slightly past the time when mom begins to feel the baby move.

The class is typically open to six couples at a time, mom and one significant other.

“We know that babies are in tune with mom’s feelings,” she says. One thing that can be communicated is stress.

Moms, she says, are stressed a lot, so the class works on ways to cope with stress. Sort of like meditation, part of de-stressing is attitudinal. There are also tips on diet and massage in the class.

“We talk about what you might be worried about,” Wright says. They focus in on some deep breaths and positive thoughts.

The class is $30 and the only one its kind in the area, Wright says. It is open to any family-to-be, even the ones who might be having their child at another hospital.

This class, too, is only one of several offered at Presence. Other classes include: Lamaze; tours of the family birthing center; childbirth preparation; preparation for breastfeeding; “And Baby Makes Three”; and a sibling class.

“It is a big adjustment to become a big brother or a big sister,” Wright says. The class teaches what newborns are like and explains that a new sibling does not mean any change in how much mommy and daddy love you.

A doll is used and the child can practice putting on diapers. There is a tour, a look at the newborn center and the important cookies and juice.

Wright encourages families to take advantage of the educational classes. “Some people feel they can look it up on the Internet. Others say they do not have enough time,” she says.

But the class gives parents to be chances to meet others, and also to ask questions in a way the Internet will not allow.

The educational programs offered at St. Mary’s include alternative labor choices. That can mean the use of a birthing ball instead of a bed and a hydrotherapy pool for labor. Both are alternative procedures, not required ones.

Lamaze classes are offered in four-week sessions and in a two-day weekend session, as well. There is also a refresher Lamaze class. The childbirth preparation class includes labor and birth, caesarean birth and post-partum concerns. It also features a tour of the Family Birthing Center.

Call 815-935-2229 or visit <a href="http://www.preencehealth/org/stmarys-kankakee">www.preencehealth/org/stmarys-kankakee</a> for specific class dates and times.

St. Mary’s emphasizes that families, not just babies, begin at the hospital.