Exploration Station freshens up

The Exploration Station … a Children’s Museum has had a makeover.

The museum is located at 1095 W. Perry in the Perry Farm Complex. It is part of the Bourbonnais Township Park District. Founded in 1990, the museum has been in its present location since 1997.

General admission is $7. Seniors 55 and over and military personnel are $6. There is a $1 discount for Bourbonnais Township Park District residents. The ordinary hours of operation are Tuesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sundays, 1-5 p.m.

While the museum has been around a while, if you have not visited it in the past year or so, you will find a general freshening up of the exhibits. All the favorites are still there, but with new details.

Annually the museum gets an update during an August closing when students go back to school. This season there were so many changes that there was an additional closing for improvements in January.

The updates and changes come from a variety of staff suggestions and ideas. Kristi Schu, a six-year employee, is the education and exhibit development coordinator at the Exploration Station.

Among the changes:

• New durable flooring gives much of the museum a new look and will make it easier to clean.

• The car garage exhibit is in the midst of being overhauled. The new car for repair will feature more connections and buttons for youthful mechanics to push. There will also be a racetrack, similar to those used for Scout Pinewood Derbies. On this track, however, children will build cars out of Legos and let them roll down the track.

• The diner has been updated with a make-believe pizza oven. Some of the plastic “food” has been retired and replaced. The new pretend ice cream has sprinkles.

• The grocery store is more realistic, with boxes and cans much more similar to what you would see in a real store.

• The old post office has been replaced with a police station. Bamboo the panda is the police chief. A series of clues can send young detectives around the museum to solve a mystery.

• The fire truck and emergency room has been redone. There’s a flag to be raised and stuffed animal babies with internal organs for operations.

• The “home area” now includes a construction zone, where young “Property Brothers” from HGTV can work.

• The castle now had a stable for stuffed horses that will need brushing and grooming, along with being fed. The castle also had a newer Hogwarts touch with a plasma ball that Merlin might have used.

• The airplane tower now has fresh paper airplanes. The light area has a giant Lite Brite pegboard. The toy train table has been enlarged and there is now a campground with nature sounds.

“We work to build education and imagination,” Schu says. “We want to make every visit exciting.”

The museum, she says, draws visitors from as far away as Chicago, who come here both because of the quality of the exhibits and the ability to get out of the city.