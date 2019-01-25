Suspect in Jan. 1 murder is considered a suspect in a shooting same day

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man accused of running over and killing a man on New Year's Day is now suspected of shooting a man hours later.

Warren Thomas Jr. is accused with shooting a 35-year-old man.

According to Kankakee County Sheriff's police, deputies were called at 3:44 a.m. to a house in the 1800 block of South Sandbar Road for a man who been shot. The victim walked to the house and told a resident he had been shot.

At the time, investigators believed the two incidents were related and where the shooting occurred.

Kankakee County State's Attorney Jim Rowe said Thursday that the attempted murder case will be presented to a grand jury on Jan. 31. He could not talk further about the case since it has not been to the grand jury.

The 35-year-old Thomas is jailed on a $2 million bond for allegedly running over Anthony Stewart II on News Year’s Day. The 40-year-old Stewart was found laying in the street in the 200 block of North Chicago Avenue at approximately 1:38 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man was found with a head injury sitting on the curb nearby. He was treated at a local hospital and released.

Thomas was charged with murder, reckless homicide, aggravated battery and failure to report an accident that resulted in death or injury.

A second suspect in the death of Stewart, Rashagun M. Hale, of Kankakee, was charged with murder and reckless homicide. Hale’s bond was set at $2 million.

The victim said he and Stewart had left a party and were walking in the area. He said he was intoxicated and did not recall anything, according to a prosecutor.

Video surveillance from a nearby business showed three men battering another man, Stewart, in the road. The three then walked away.

An SUV is then seen running over Stewart’s body followed by a truck.

Hale is accused of being the driver of the SUV. The 35-year-old Thomas is suspected of being the driver of the other vehicle.

Due to witnesses and Crime Stopper tips, investigators identified Hale and Thomas as the drivers.