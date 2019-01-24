High winds to bring brutal cold

Just how low can the temperatures go? We will find out tonight.

The Kankakee County region will be gripped in a significant deep freeze throughout the next several days, and tonight’s forecast is particularly foreboding.

The National Weather Service has put a Wind Chill Advisory in effect from 6 p.m. until noon Friday.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature is expected to dip into the subzero range at minus 6 early Friday morning, but that mark, while absolutely frigid, is deceiving. Gusts of up to 35 mph will drop wind chills into the minus 20 to minus 30 range, and for brief periods, the wind chills will drop below minus 30 as daybreak arrives.

An added potential hazard is blowing and drifting snow.

Daylight will not bring much relief. The forecast high temperature is 11 degrees with the low set at 2.

If you must venture outside, the NWS suggests you bundle up in several layers of clothes and leave no part of your skin exposed. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes under these conditions.

Temperatures are expected to reach no higher than the teens during the weekend and will climb into the 20s Monday. Snow is in the forecast for both Sunday and Monday.

Another arctic blast is then anticipated. The high forecast temperature for Tuesday is 8 with a low of minus 12. The Wednesday high is set at minus 1 with a low of minus 12. Come next Thursday, the anticipated high will be 7 with a low of minus 2.

