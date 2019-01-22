The Motley Fool

FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

Ask the Fool

Washing Losses

Q: Can you explain what the "wash sale" rule is? -- N.G., Naples, Fla.

A: It comes into play if you've sold a stock (or other security) to generate a loss and also have bought it -- or a very similar one -- within 30 days (before or after) of doing so. In such cases, the loss cannot be claimed for tax purposes. But you do get to add the disallowed loss to the cost of the repurchased security, and it's claimed when the stock finally is sold without triggering the wash sale rule.

You can avoid the rules entirely, though, by not buying a security within 30 days of selling the same one or a similar one for a loss.

You can learn more about tax issues at Fool.com/taxes and at IRS.gov.

** ** **

Q: How many shareholders do companies generally have? -- L.M., Butler, Pa.

A: It varies widely. Small companies might have just a few, but publicly traded ones typically have thousands. Bank of America had 174,913 registered shareholders as of early 2018, for example, and Cisco Systems had 40,817 as of August.

Those numbers are misleading, though, because many people hold stocks "in street name" -- through a brokerage. The shares are held in the brokerage's name, but the clients are the actual owners of the shares. A company might not even know how many different shareholders it has within a given brokerage's block of shares.

As an example, IBM has noted, "At year-end 2016, there were 427,455 registered owners of IBM stock. Another 1,600,000 stockholders own IBM stock through brokerage firms, banks, credit unions and other financial institutions." The number of shareholders changes all the time, too, as shares are bought and sold.

** ** **

Fool's School

No Yacht for You

A good financial adviser -- or mutual fund manager -- can benefit anyone, but a poor one could mean disaster.

A 2011 report by the IBM Institute for Business Value estimated global fund management was destroying as much as $1.3 trillion annually through (among other factors): fees paid to underperforming fund managers, fees paid for underachieving advisory services, excess expenses because of inefficiencies and weak research from credit rating agencies and others.

Meanwhile, the Obama administration's Council of Economic Advisers reported in 2015 investors were losing about $17 billion annually in retirement accounts because of advisers with conflicts of interest.

These kinds of problems aren't new. Way back in 1940, a stockbroker named Fred Schwed published a book called "Where Are the Customers' Yachts?" The title referred to an apocryphal tourist in New York who had seen the posh boats of Wall Street brokers and bankers and had wondered where their customers' yachts were. Of course, there were none. Those dispensing financial advice often end up richer than those they serve.

Financial advisers typically charge a fee of between 1 and 2 percent of assets per year. If an adviser recommends a mutual fund that charges a not-uncommon annual fee of 1 percent, that's 2 to 3 percent of your assets out the window annually. During the past 140 years, the stock market has gained, on average, about 6.7 percent annually, after inflation. In this scenario, about a third of that gain would have gone to advisers. They collect much of your gain, and you take all the risk.

What can you do? Well, try adding up all the fees you're paying to money managers, such as financial planners, stockbrokers and mutual-fund managers. If more than 1 percent of your assets is going to fees each year, you might be paying too much.

Also consider investing in low-fee index funds that offer easy access to stock and bond markets. Favor fee-only financial advisers who won't profit by selling you particular products; you can find some at NAPFA.org.

** ** **

My Dumbest Investment

Crushed Expectations

I bought shares of action-camera specialist GoPro last year when they were trading above $50. I now am sitting on about a 90 percent loss, as they were recently trading for about $5 apiece. The company is the poster child for how The Motley Fool can get a stock pick spectacularly wrong.

I'm holding on, as I think it is likely to have a second act, second wind or dead-cat bounce. -- R.D., online

The Fool responds: You're right GoPro has not been our best recommendation. When we recommended GoPro, we liked its rapid growth, the ecosystem of products it was building, and the fact its founder and CEO had a lot of skin in the game, owning more than 40 percent of the company. But that growth didn't continue, seemingly because of falling demand.

The company is far from doomed and has its advocates; they're optimistic about lower-priced products designed to draw more customers and the new high-end Fusion 360 camera. Still, unless you're convinced GoPro is likely to sustain robust growth, you might want to find other investments that inspire more confidence.

Always keep your money in your best ideas, as it's more likely to grow there than in companies where you're hoping for a second wind -- or, worse, a "dead-cat bounce." Wishful thinking is not helpful when investing.

** ** **

Foolish Trivia

Name That Company

I trace my roots back to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in 1962, when my founder borrowed $5,000 from his dad and bought a garbage truck. Within a decade, I was valued at $5 million and had started trading on a stock exchange. Today, based in Houston, I sport a market value near $40 billion, and I'm North America's largest garbage management company. I have North America's largest fleet of heavy-duty natural-gas trucks and more than 240 active solid-waste landfills. I'm a leading owner and operator of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the U.S., too, and am a top recycler. Who am I?

Last Week's Trivia Answer

I trace my roots back to the opening of a print shop in New York City in 1807 by a man whose family was in the rum distilling business. Seven generations of my founder's family have worked under my roof -- but no coyotes. Based in Hoboken, N.J., I'm a print and digital publishing leader in the scientific, technical, medical, scholarly, professional, trade and higher education fields. I rake in close to $1.8 billion annually and have published the works of more than 450 Nobel laureates -- and writers such as Herman Melville and Edgar Allan Poe. Who am I? (Answer: John Wiley & Sons)

** ** **

The Motley Fool Take

Law and Order Profits

During the past 12 months, revenue at Axon Enterprise (Nasdaq: AAXN) has grown 21 percent. That's pretty good, and if you look under the hood, you'll see multiple levers that could push the growth trajectory higher.

Axon has two major product lines: legacy stun guns (the company was formerly known as TASER International) and body cameras. While its stun guns are the nonlethal weapon of choice for police departments across the nation and, increasingly, around the world, bringing in the majority of revenue, the latter is growing at a breakneck pace.

All of that body camera footage is stored and analyzed on Axon's software-as-a-service (SaaS), Evidence.com. Police departments pay a monthly subscription for the service. In the most recent quarter, Evidence.com's high-profit-margin revenue from subscriptions increased 48 percent to $24 million -- or about one-quarter of all company revenue.

Better still, the company is coming out with a new SaaS business next year, Axon Records, which could be just as lucrative. It aims to help reduce paperwork and get police officers out from behind their desks and connecting with the community. And here's the kicker: Axon has virtual monopolies in both its stun gun and body camera businesses. Recently trading at a market value of just $3 billion, Axon is worth consideration for long-term investors. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Axon Enterprise.)

** ** **

