Saving time gives peace of mind

Any time I can eliminate or lower my stress level when traveling, I’m a happy camper. I always am on the lookout for travel tips and tricks. Now, I can’t wait for my next flight so I can try today’s first great reader tip.

ARRIVALS FOR DEPARTURES

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> I travel a lot, and sometimes if I’m in a time crunch getting to the airport, I pull into the arrivals instead of the departures to reach my terminal. This saves a lot of time, even though I might have to take my luggage up the elevator. I figure this is a viable option if the only other choice I have is to miss my flight. — Gary

HOMEMADE CHOCOLATE SQUARES

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> Instead of buying expensive baker’s chocolate squares, I mix 3 tablespoons of baking cocoa with 1 tablespoon of oil. Doing this gives me homemade chocolate squares. Because most recipes call for the squares to be melted, not only have I saved money; I’ve saved time, too. — Helen

ABSORBENT TUB BACKREST

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> I have the best tub backrest. It’s more comfortable than the inflatable ones, and it’s cheaper than the ones designed for spas. It’s a baby bath sponge. Designed for laying a baby on its back, it’s large enough for my entire back. It sticks to the tub and stays warm as long as the water does. I toss the sponge in the washer periodically to freshen. — Lauren

HANGING SPACE

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> My laundry room is long and narrow. I put up a tension shower rod, and now I have the perfect place to hang clothes immediately after I pull them from the dryer. — Betsey

CRYSTAL-CLEAN WINDOWS

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> I discovered the best window cleaner. I add 1 tablespoon of Cascade automatic dishwasher rinse agent to 2 gallons of water. I apply this with a new sponge that has no soap residue. Now, my windows shine with no spots. When I first started doing this, my windows were really dirty, and it took two applications to get rid of the grime. — Debbie

KEEP A SPARE

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> One year after living through my first hurricane season, I decided to pay closer attention to essential nonperishable items for our home. We make sure we always keep at least one spare of the following in our stockpile: toilet paper, feminine products, dry pet food, paper and ink for our printer, essential school supplies and an emergency cash stash. — Maggie

PRACTICAL MOVING MATERIAL

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> We’re a military family, and we have moved several times in the past few years. After my first move, when I purchased bubble wrap and saved stacks of newspapers, I got smart. Now, I pull out sheets, towels, tablecloths and T-shirts. I use them to wrap dishes, knickknacks and other fragile items. Everything is clean to begin with, so I just fold the linens and towels after I’ve unpacked. — Janice