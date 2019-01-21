How to determine value of collectibles and more

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> My dad passed away and left me a storage tub filled with collectable stamps he purchased from the post office during the years. How can I learn the value of this collection so I can liquidate it? <strong>— Lorna</strong>

<strong>Dear Lorna:</strong> The American Stamp Dealers Association has invaluable information on how to get your collection appraised, including an article titled “Things You Need to Find Out ... Before Selling a Stamp Collection.”

More than likely, if this collection is found to have value, it will be valuable to another collector. In that case, expect to get wholesale prices for the items, which could be less than their face value. The wholesale market value will be determined by scarcity and how well the stamps have been protected and preserved.

Check out the ASDA website. The information will help you determine what you have ahead of finding a member dealer in your area. Speaking directly with someone who is qualified and trustworthy is the best way to discover the market value of this collection. Perhaps this way you also will find a willing buyer.

<strong>Dear Mary:</strong> We have an aging car that is a lemon. We are keeping it going until we can afford a different car. When that time comes, aside from our temptation to shove the lemon over a cliff, what should we do with it? In good conscience, I cannot donate it to a charity and take the tax write-off<strong>. — Sue Ellen</strong>

<strong>Dear Sue Ellen:</strong> If you feel it is not drivable, just about your only option is to sell it for salvage. Check with a local auto dismantling yard. Depending on the make and model, the yard might decide to “part it out” to make the car slightly more valuable. In that case, the yard probably will accept the complete car. Just don’t expect to get much money from the deal.