The Motley Fool

FOR RELEASE: THURSDAY, JANUARY 10, 2019

Ask the Fool

Zeroing In on Bonds

Q: What are zero-coupon bonds? -- R.L., Cadillac, Mich.

A: They're regular bonds -- with a key difference. With a bond, you lend money, typically to a company or government. When you buy a traditional $10,000 bond sporting a 3 percent interest rate, you're lending $10,000 to the borrower, and you can expect to receive interest payments of 3 percent per year. (In the past, you would have had to send in coupons in order to receive these payments.) When the bond matures, you get your $10,000 principal back.

With a zero-coupon bond, you collect no interest payments, but the amount you lend is less than the amount you'll receive at maturity. Thus, a zero-coupon bond might pay you the equivalent of 3 percent per year by having you lend $7,441 today in order to receive $10,000 in 10 years.

Q: I want to sell some losing stocks, instead of waiting for them to recover. How dumb is that? -- G.D., Charleston, S.C.

A: It depends. If the company is healthy and growing and merely has encountered a temporary hiccup, you might do best to hang on. But if your research suggests its problems will be long-lasting, sell. Why try to earn back a certain amount in it when you more reliably can earn that same amount (or more) elsewhere?

For example, if your shares of Home Surgery Kits (ticker: OUCHH) are underwater by $1,000 and you no longer have much faith in the company, sell the shares for a loss. If you move what's left into a more promising stock, you're more likely to earn that $1,000 back -- and more. Keep your money invested in your best ideas.

Fool's School

The 4 Percent Rule -- Flawed, but Useful

If you're approaching retirement, a critical question is how much of your nest egg you can withdraw per year without running out of money. There's no one-size-fits-all answer, but a common rule is to withdraw 4 percent in your first year of retirement, adjusting for inflation in subsequent years. It's meant to allow your nest egg to last 30 years.

The rule has some problems, though, and isn't guaranteed to work as expected. For one thing, it might not provide as much income as you need. Four percent of, say, a $300,000 nest egg is just $12,000. The rule's effectiveness also is dependent on a cooperative stock market. If the market drops 30 percent right before you retire, you suddenly will be collecting much less.

To play it safer, consider withdrawing less than 4 percent annually. If you're retiring late and expect your retirement to be shorter than most, you might withdraw more than 4 percent annually. In a year when the market drops, you might withdraw less, taking more in years when it booms.

Another way to lengthen the life of your nest egg is to avoid adjusting your withdrawals for inflation, on the assumption you'll spend less each year, growing less active as you age. Meanwhile, if you find you're withdrawing more than your expenses require, cut back on your withdrawals. You also might skip the inflation adjustment if the market is down.

Be sure to re-evaluate your withdrawals and the size of your nest egg as you progress through retirement -- especially in the early years. You want to remain on course to having your money outlast you. Don't be afraid to seek professional advice, either -- ideally, favoring fee-only advisers instead of those with possible conflicts of interest.

Remember, too, you might well live a long time, and need your money to last more than 30 years. Consider being aggressive in your savings and conservative in your withdrawals, if possible. For clear and concise retirement advice, try our "Rule Your Retirement" service at Fool.com/services.

My Smartest Investment

Boom and Bust

One of my smartest investments was in America Online's stock. I bought 500 shares at $100 each in 1998, and within less than a year, it had soared. I thought things only would get better and watched in amazement as the stock fell. I then did what you're not supposed to do -- I panicked and sold. Still, I reaped a big profit in just six months. If I had sold earlier, I'd have netted much more. (Isn't hindsight wonderful?) The episode taught me you need to grit your teeth and hold through volatility. It also taught me you can't time the market. -- J.S., Australia

The Fool responds: America Online made many people a lot of money during the dot-com boom, but not all great businesses stay great.

America Online was the U.S.'s biggest internet provider in 2000, valued at $125 billion, but that was before the internet bubble burst. It ended up joining with Time Warner in what later would be seen as one of the biggest merger failures ever. In 2015, AOL was acquired by Verizon Communications for about $4.4 billion.

It's smart to hang on to stocks you believe in during volatile periods -- but you need to know why a stock is falling, and sell if it ever becomes wildly overvalued. Many stocks plunged during the dot-com crash simply because they had been bid up too high in a speculative frenzy.

Foolish Trivia

Name That Company

I trace my roots back to Japan in the 1950s, when five companies united to form Fuji Heavy Industries. I took on the name of my most popular car brand in 2017. Meaning "united," it's also the Japanese name for the Pleiades cluster of stars. I launched a symmetrical all-wheel drive in 1972, and I plant a boxer engine in each of my cars. My 360 car, introduced in the U.S. in 1968, was called "cheap and ugly" and claimed to get 66 miles per gallon. My WRX was recently the most-ticketed car in the U.S. Who am I?

Last Week's Trivia Answer

I trace my roots back to the 1876 opening of Thomas Edison's laboratory in New Jersey. I was incorporated a bit later, in 1892, and encompassed the assets of several companies. During the years, I have been in businesses as diverse as aircraft engines, finance, medical equipment, power transmission, renewable energy, transportation, appliances, water treatment systems, plastics, media and entertainment. Based in Boston now, I recently sported a market value topping $60 billion, but that's down from more than $270 billion a few years ago. I was one of the original 12 companies on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Who am I? (Answer: General Electric)

The Motley Fool Take

Video Game Growth

Video game developer Activision Blizzard (Nasdaq: ATVI) is known for titles such as "Call of Duty," "World of Warcraft," "Hearthstone" and "Candy Crush." During the past few months, its stock has fallen more than 40 percent. That slump could turn out to be an overreaction by short-term-focused investors -- and an opportunity for long-term ones.

Sure, the video game developer is facing challenges. Its base of engaged gamers has declined for more than a year, and a few recent launches have underperformed management's targets. Yet user engagement just hit a record high of more than 50 minutes per day per user. And profitability continues to expand as gamers enthusiastically take up digital downloads both for extra content and for full-game purchases.

Video games are a booming industry expected by some to reach $180 billion by 2021. Activision has a Disney-like library of games and content, which has attracted tens of millions of fans who generate the majority of its annual revenue -- more than $4 billion -- with in-game spending.

The company has promising new business lines such as e-sports, consumer products and advertising. With a recent forward-looking price-to-earnings ratio in the teens, its stock is appealingly priced. (The Motley Fool owns shares of and has recommended Activision Blizzard.)

