Coping with, avoiding diabetes

It is a silent epidemic that many Americans do not know enough about.

It’s diabetes.

Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) show that 30.3 million Americans have diabetes. Those numbers are from 2015, but are the latest available, released in July of 2017.

Two other numbers add to the imperative of the 30.3 million. About one-fourth of the people with diabetes in America do not know they have the disease. There are also a staggering 84.1 million persons in the United States with pre-diabetes. These are individuals at risk of developing diabetes within five years.

It is a precursor, says Julie Allen, clinical dietician at the Riverside Diabetes Wellness Center. “It can be reversed with a combination of diet and exercise.”

The Diabetes Wellness Center is located inside the Riverside Health Fitness Center, 100 Fitness Dr., Bourbonnais. Allen is a trained specialist and the Riverside facility is recognized by the American Diabetes Assocation.

The patients Allen works with generally come to the Diabetes Wellness Center as a result of a doctor’s referral. The standard protocol calls for those patients to have a minimum of six visits at the center. Generally that will mean three group classes and three individual visits. The training includes showing people how to test for their sugar. The first visit is an assessment about where you stand.

Allen says that the most common form of diabetes, Type 2 Diabetes, has a whole lot less to do with genetics than people think. Mostly it is a case of bad habits acquired over a lifetime. The biggest trigger, she says, is creeping weight gain over time — people who find it easy to put on five additional pounds every year. One of the problems with diabetes is that sometimes the patient does not feel it, until the symptoms appear.

Allen attacks the problem right at the source — the plate of food on the table.

About half of your plate should be non-starchy vegetables. A quarter of the plate should be a grain. A quarter of the plate should be protein (generally meat). But, Allen explains, when most Americans serve up their dinner, the vegetables are a little tiny portion.

The veggies themselves are best if they are fresh or frozen. The canned vegetables tend to be high in salt. She adds that it is a myth that sea salt is much better. It’s still sodium and sodium is linked to high blood pressure. High blood pressure and diabetes can go hand in hand.

Most Americans, too, just eat too much. Portions are too large.

The good news is that some modification may be easier than you think. Allen recommends exercising at least three times a week. She does not recommend any particular form of exercise, so long as it is cardiovascular — elevating your heart rate. Many people are able to do that just by briskly walking.

She is also not a big fan of fad diets. The latest fad, the Keto diet, just about eliminates all your carbohydrates.

“That’s a misconception,” Allen says, “that carbohydrates make us fat. Carbs are energy. They fuel the body. What you need are the right amount from healthier sources.”

She believes that when we have the “don’t eat that” mentality, that the forbidden fruit thought can undo you.

“You don’t want to think you can never have a Hershey bar,” she says. “Denial can lead to excess.” Instead, where there is a bowl of candy out for the holidays, pick out one “Fun-size” bar and stick to that.

It is the overabundance of anything, she says, that leads to weight gain.

“We are not a country of moderation,” she says. “We would all be better off if we only ate when we were hungry.”

Eating can be 90 percent psychology, So many of our celebrations revolve around food. We eat on the holidays. We even eat for funerals.

Another strategy is to spend time cooking meals. Today’s time-driven society looks for convenience and fast-food. Those are not your wisest choices.