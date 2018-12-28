FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

NETFLIX LAUNCHES 'COMEDIANS OF THE WORLD'

Comedy is so subjective and laughter so elusive. The phrase "That's not funny" often carries overtones of outrage, censorship and a sense boundaries have been transgressed. Is comedy too white? Or too obsessed with race? Too male? Or too constrained by sensitivity?

Just what is funny to people who don't look like us, or who don't share our references and our pop culture past? Or our language?

Netflix sets out to cross boundaries of humor with "Comedians of the World," an ambitious and unprecedented stand-up streaming event. "Comedians" will present the work of 47 comedians from 13 regions, who tell jokes in eight different languages. Each comic will perform a half-hour routine.

-- Speaking of comedians, Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon reprise their popular characters Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan for "The 2019 Rose Parade Hosted by Cord & Tish," streaming live at funnyordie.com beginning at 10 a.m. and also at Funny or Die's platforms on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The Cord and Tish special is for people who can't watch "The 130th Rose Parade" (10 a.m., ABC, Hallmark) without irony.

-- Send-ups, arched eyebrows and hanging air quotes abound in Netflix's seven-episode third season of "A Series of Unfortunate Events" (TV-PG), starring Neil Patrick Harris.

-- Viewers who have taken New Year's resolutions to heart might enjoy the new Netflix series "Tidying Up With Marie Kondo" (TV-PG), featuring tips to help you get the clutter out of your life. Kondo's book "The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up" was a New York Times No. 1 best-seller. I wonder where she wants us to keep it on the shelf?

-- For those ready to waltz into 2019, Hugh Bonneville ("Downton Abbey") hosts "Great Performances -- From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration 2019" (1:30 p.m. and 8 p.m., PBS, check local listings), a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the Vienna State Opera that features the Vienna Philharmonic performing waltzes by the Strauss family.

-- The fate of the planet hangs in balance (again) on a "Who Year's Day" special episode of "Doctor Who" (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-PG).

-- Reality television wastes no time entering 2019, with a new episode of "Street Outlaws" (7 p.m., Discovery); an exploration of "Life Below Zero" (7 p.m., National Geographic); and the series premieres of "Windy City Rehab" (8 p.m., HGTV) and "Bad Chad Customs" (9 p.m., Discovery).

Investigation Discovery celebrates New Fear's Day with "Evil Lives Here" (7 p.m.); "American Nightmare" (8 p.m.) and "Body Cam" (9 p.m.).

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

-- Washington and Ohio State meet in the Rose Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN).

-- Roseanne's sudden death rocks "The Conners" (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

-- "We'll Meet Again" (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) reunites Cuban refugees.

-- Peggy resents the new microwave oven on "The Kids Are Alright" (7:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG).

-- Texas and Georgia meet in the Sugar Bowl (7:40 p.m., ESPN).

-- "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath" (8 p.m., A&E, TV-14) examines real estate schemes.

CULT CHOICE

Decades before "Freaky Friday," the 1940 comedy "Turnabout" (8:30 p.m., TCM) starred John Hubbard and Carole Landis as a bickering married couple who switch bodies, to disastrous comic effect. Directed by Hal Roach, famous for Laurel and Hardy movies and "Our Gang" shorts.

SERIES NOTES

Gibbs takes charge on "NCIS" (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A repeat of "Ellen's Game of Games" (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Thomas Lennon guest-stars on "Lethal Weapon" (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Cicada strikes on "The Flash" (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... A safety inspector expires on "FBI" (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Kevin visits his father's old haunts on "This Is Us" (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... New strategies on "The Gifted" (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Bad examples on "blackish" (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Illusionists audition on "Penn & Teller: Fool Us" (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Martin avoids Lisa on "Splitting Up Together" (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14) ... Another Naval officer dies on "NCIS: New Orleans" (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Max's sister's heart finds a new home on "New Amsterdam" (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Nolan re-examines his presumptions on "The Rookie" (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jude Law and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) are booked on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Emma Stone, Bridget Everett and Finesse Mitchell on "The Tonight Show" (10:34 p.m., NBC, r) ... Milo Ventimiglia, Jahana Hayes, Lukas Graham and Todd Sucherman visit "Late Night With Seth Meyers" (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Beth Behrs, Taran Killam, Boy George and Culture Club appear on "The Late Late Show With James Corden" (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).

