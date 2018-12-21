A little bundle of joy before Christmas makes Lovina a grandma again

First, I need to share our very exciting news: My husband, Joe, and I are grandparents for the third time.

We welcomed our first grandson, Timothy Josiah, born to daughter Elizabeth and Timothy on Dec. 17. He weighed 7 pounds and is 19 inches long. He was born at 5:11 a.m. by C-section. I went to the hospital with Timothy and Elizabeth on Sunday evening. By the next morning, complications had set in, and the doctor decided the baby needed to be born by C-section. Elizabeth was looking forward to a natural birth this time, but it would have been dangerous for her and the baby.

Timothy Josiah was greeted by his 2-year-old sister, Abigail. She loves the baby but is not so sure she wants to share her daddy and mommy. It is hard for her to understand she has to share her parents. She stayed at our house the several nights her parents were at the hospital. She slept with her Aunt Verena both nights. I was at the hospital the first night, but Abigail chose Verena instead of me when it came to rocking her to sleep.

So, we now have three grandchildren: Abigail is 2, Jennifer is 11 months, and our newest addition. He is a sweetie and is very alert. Daughters Verena and Loretta are spending the night at Elizabeth and Timothy’s house. They made supper for them with fried chicken on the menu. I plan to go help spoil him tomorrow.

I want to bake bread in the morning to give to the children’s teachers for Christmas gifts. I will mix the dough up early so it can start rising.

On Dec. 22, my husband Joe had his 50th birthday.

We received a wedding invitation for a nephew’s wedding. Congratulations go to John and Brooke. They planned a March 15 wedding at the bride’s home in Elkmont, Ala. John is Joe’s sister, Carol, and Pete’s son from Tennessee.

Daughter Verena’s dogs, Ruby and Ricky, are parents to two cute little puppies. Ruby is a good mother to her little ones. Verena wants to sell the puppies when the time comes.

We had our family here in honor of daughter Verena’s 21st birthday. Fried potatoes and grilled chicken were on the menu, along with cake and ice cream. After supper, everyone sat around the tables. We all had two little cups and a straw, with eight Skittle candies in one of the cups. The object of the game was to see which team (men against women) could suck the candies with a straw and move them from one cup to the next without using their hands.

Do I need to mention the winning team? Yes, of course, the women’s team won! We heard plenty of remarks from the men saying we are “windier” so we could do the job faster. It was so hard to do it without laughing. I really do think this was work for some of the men. I will be quiet now, just in case one of them happens to read this column. The girls suggest we not play this game again because the men are so bad at it. Ha, ha! Anyway, happy birthday, Verena!

Readers have been requesting the recipe for dinner rolls from Emma and Menno’s wedding, so I’ll include that here.

I wish everyone God’s greatest blessings during this holiday season. Let us remember Jesus is the reason for the season. Peace on earth.

<strong>Makes 2 dozen rolls</strong>

<strong>1 cup warm water (105-115 degrees)</strong>

<strong>2 packages active dry yeast</strong>

<strong>1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted</strong>

<strong>1/2 cup sugar</strong>

<strong>3 eggs</strong>

<strong>1 teaspoon salt</strong>

<strong>4 to 4 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour</strong>

<strong>additional melted butter</strong>

Combine warm water and yeast in a large bowl. (Do not use quick-rising dry yeast, as it’s designed to raise breads quickly.) Let mixture stand until yeast is foamy, about five minutes. Stir in butter, sugar, eggs and salt. Beat in flour, one cup at a time, until dough is too stiff to mix (you might not need as much flour as listed). Cover and refrigerate two hours or up to four days.

Grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan. Turn the chilled dough out on a lightly floured board. Divide dough into 24 equal pieces. Roll each piece into a smooth round ball. Cover, and let rise until double in size (about one hour).

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake until rolls are golden brown, about 15-20 minutes. Brush warm rolls with melted butter.