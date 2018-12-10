Rachel Brosnahan narrates Natgeo's 'Paris to Pittsburgh'

It looks as though the “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” can do more than standup. The actress Rachel Brosnahan, who plays the title character on the Emmy-winning Amazon Prime series, will narrate the documentary <strong>“Paris to Pittsburgh”</strong> (8 p.m., National Geographic, TV-PG).

The film’s title references remarks made by the president when he withdrew the United States from the Paris Accords on global warming. He stated his America First policies put the priorities of the Pennsylvania city over an international agreement limiting greenhouse gases.

“Paris” interviews leaders in Pittsburgh who resent seeing their city reduced to a stereotype of smokestacks and steel mills the city left behind more than half a century ago. They also contend Pittsburgh residents are as concerned about climate change as people across the nation.

The film proceeds to catalog the effects of rising temperatures and the advent of extreme weather, including flooding in Florida, torrential rains in the Corn Belt and exterminating fires on the West Coast. It then travels to local communities and companies that have made a commitment to renewable energy such as solar power.

While this film makes a strident case for the need for popular and political will to forestall the dire effects of rising temperatures, it also demonstrates the complexity of the media’s reaction to the issue.

National Geographic is owned partially by Fox, the home to Fox News Channel, where the “theory” of global warming is sometimes treated similar to a liberal conspiracy and where the president’s embrace of fossil fuels is championed as “populist.”

While shows such as “Fox & Friends” are likely to trade in banal jokes about a winter blizzard “proving” the falsehood of climate change, the Murdoch-controlled Fox corporation long has taken a public stand on global warming.

More than a decade ago, the cast of “24” made public service announcements about the issue. That was right around the time 20th Century Fox distributed the 2004 climate catastrophe shocker “The Day After Tomorrow.”

It should be noted Rupert Murdoch’s native Australia has been on the front lines of extreme climate change and faced devastating forest fires years before they became commonplace in California.