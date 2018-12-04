Trailer trouble

<strong>Q: I have to haul a 6-foot trailer two days per week for the next few months, and when it’s unhooked from my Jeep, I worry someone will roll up, hook it up to their truck and drive away. I have to park it in front of my house because I have no driveway, and I’ve been wrapping chains around the trailer tongue, hoping that will make enough racket I’ll hear if someone unwraps them. I’m not a truck or trailer gal. Are there things that will prevent a drive-off?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> There are hitch locks, around $15 and more, but many say savvy thieves can overcome most pretty easily.

You know “the boot” that police put on the tire of a car so it can’t be moved (because it has parking tickets or for some other reason)? There’s something similar for the wheel of your trailer to keep it where you left it. Much harder for thieves to wreck, they range from about $25 to more than $200. Study the specifics and get the right one for your needs.

Additional stuff to try: Paint a huge symbol on the trailer or paint it a noticeable color if possible. Thieves know that makes it easier to spot and might avoid yours.

<strong>Q: We need a third row in an SUV for a new grandkid by marriage. We don’t want a behemoth but something as small as possible with a third row. Where should we start?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> There are quite a few midsize SUVs with a third row (some more comfortable than others, some a few inches longer or shorter than others).

Some choices for you to check out (and this is by no means a complete list): Subaru’s Ascent (new this year), Kia Sorento, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander.

<strong>Q: I’ve been wanting to check out the new Lexus UX, the small, new crossover. I thought it was going to be out in December, but when I called the dealership, they said January. What’s up?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Lexus still is saying the 2019 Lexus UX200, about $33,000, will go on sale in December, though some dealerships will get it a bit later than others. The $35,000 UX250h is supposed to hit dealerships a month later.