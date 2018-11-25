Planetarium show has Olivet author

Once again for the holiday season, Strickler Planetarium at Olivet Nazarene University has a show about “The Stars of Christmas.”

But this show is different from the ones of the past. It is a new presentation, largely written and crated by Stephen Case, an associate professor at Olivet and the longtime director of the Strickler Planetarium.

It is, Case explains, about the wanderers of the Christmas skies. Those wanderers include the Star of Bethlehem, comets and Oumuamua, a Polynesian name for the first interstellar object discovered in our solar system.

The astronomy world is abuzz over last year’s appearance of Oumuamua. Discovered through the use of a Hawaiian telescope, Oumuamua originated outside our solar system, a first in recorded history.

A long cylindrical object, it slingshotted around the Sun. It did not behave in a way scientists expected. While no artificial propulsion system was detected, speculation arose that it could be an alien probe. No less than the late Stephen Hawking, a noted astrophysicist, raised that possibility.

Meanwhile, Case’s show also deals with the Star of Bethlehem.

While no one knows today exactly what the star might have been, Case believes it was probably an alignment of two planets. Such a phenomenon would have been noticed by trained astronomers and serious scientists, but would likely not have been observed by the common man.

Case draws that conclusion from the past. When the Wise Men appear before Herod, Herod asked them when they first saw the star. Case says that implies that Herod did not see it himself.

“The Stars of Christmas” show also includes holiday carols, coordinated with a light show.

Having a local show is rare for the planetarium, Case explained. Most shows are licensed.

Case is also out with another creative effort. His scholarly book, “Making Stars Physical,” has recently been published by the University of Pittsburgh Press. The book covers the career of English astronomer Sir. John Herschel.

“The Stars of Christmas” can be seen Saturday, Dec. 8, at 6 and 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Dec. 15, at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are always $3 and must be purchased at the door. None are sold at the door and there are no reserved seats. The show lasts about 35-40 minutes, depending on how many questions come from the audience.

The Christmas show is usually popular with the public. This year, though, some students will still be on campus for final exam week.

Arriving early is always a good idea. The planetarium is located in the center of campus. There is plenty of free parking in the nearby lot next to the Hawkins Centennial Chapel.