New programming has familiar ring

Abundance doesn’t always guarantee quality. Or innovation. Sometimes, the sheer output of new series only means more of the same.

Netflix debuts <strong>“Final Table.”</strong> Not unlike every cooking show since “Iron Chef,” we meet contestants from around the world out to best the international competition.

“Final” offers 12 pairs from Mexico, Spain, England, Brazil, France, Japan, North America, India and Italy. They have mastered their home cuisine, but in each episode, they will be challenged to prepare the national dishes of their competitors’ homes and face food critics from each nation. As you already have guessed, teams will face elimination in every episode until one team wins a place at the “Final Table.”

<ul><li>History launches the five-part series <strong>“Brothers in Arms”</strong> (9 p.m., TV-14). Friends sharing 20 years of military and law enforcement experience, Rocco Vargas and Eli Cuevas become the new owners of Banditos Armory in Ogden, Utah, where they hope to become a one-stop emporium for all things military. Don’t go expecting moth-eaten Army surplus sweaters. The guys set out to restore and operate a Cold War-era Russian tank and tinker with an odd gadget that might be unexploded ordnance from World War II.</li></ul>

“Brothers” fits right into basic cable’s world of celebrating tough guys in baseball caps engaged in friendly banter. It also reflects the History channel’s tradition of studying the past through the acquisition, appreciation and restoration of cool stuff. Take away the restoration and the same could be said of “Antiques Roadshow.”

<ul><li>The misappropriation of soul music for questionable animation dates back at least to the time of those “California Raisins” commercials. Netflix now launches the kid-friendly musical series <strong>“Motown Magic.”</strong> It features computer-generated kids with wide blue eyes belting out songs such as Stevie Wonder’s “For Once in My Life” while riding in giant tea cups. Help yourself.</li></ul>

From the folks who brought us “Beat Bugs,” this will make you pine for the relative subtlety of the “Wonder Pets.”

<ul><li><strong>“Frontline”</strong> (8 p.m., PBS, check local listings) presents “Documenting Hate: New American Nazis.” Encouraged by rhetoric from the so-called “alt-right” media, Fox News prime-time hosts and authoritarian outbursts from the Oval Office, self-described white identity extremists and Nazis have become more brazen in expressing their beliefs, organizing events such as the debacle in Charlottesville and infiltrating the U.S. military.</li></ul>