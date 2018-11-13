Herscher boys and girls capsules

BOYS

It's almost become a normal thing for Herscher to start behind the eight ball.

This is the third-straight season the Tigers are without much of their team due to it's success on the gridiron as they're preparing for a Class 3A semifinal.

However, this time once football season is over things are much different. There are no returning starters back on this year's team, just players who played some varsity minutes last season.

"We lost 95 percent of our scoring and rebounding along with our best defensive player," Herscher coach Ron Oloffson said. "This will be a rebuilding/reloading type of year for us but we're still excited for this upcoming season and we believe we can surprise some teams."

Senior Grant Wenzelman returns as the only player with a good amount of varsity experience and he'll be tasked with a lot of responsibility on this young Tiger team.

"I think he could be one of the top players in the area," Oloffson said. "He's very athletic, a solid big body at 6-foot-3 and he's a very good shooter. We're expecting a lot out of him."

With so much inexperience on this team, that also comes with a ton of unknown. Not just from tangible standpoint, but an intangible standpoint as well.

When the game is tight, who can come up with that crucial basket? Who can knock down those clutch free throws? Can the team remain calm while being thrown into the fire?

"Our biggest challenge is overcoming to lack our experience at the guard position," Oloffson said. "Losing Tyler Jarnagin who was our leading scorer hurts not just scoring but from a ball handling perspective. Someone else will have to step up in those key situations."

Along with Wenzelman will be senior Trevor Myers, juniors Max Cinnamon and Jack Holohan who are returning letterman.

After that it's a cast of players featuring seniors Carter Hendrix and Blake Ohrt with juniors Connor Settles and Nick Shomer.

"There's no real advantage to having an inexperienced team," Oloffson said. "However, one thing that does translates from football to basketball is winning. That winning confidence those kids have coming off a deep football tournament run can flow the team. It'll take some time but as long as we improve the way I think we should, we'll be right where we want to be come February."

GIRLS

After racking up another 20-win season and finishing towards the top of the Interstate Eight, the Tigers are reloaded.

The program is under new leadership in first-year coach Philip Peacock, and while he doesn't plan to change much system wise, there will be a very tweaks.

"We vary things up in terms of how we attack teams," Peacock said. "We have two tremendous post players who are tall and long and we definitely want to use that. However, they both also play very well from the perimeter so we don't want to take that away as well."

Those two players he was referring to is senior Mattie Brown and junior Mya Johanson, who are also the team's leading scorers from last season and only two starters back this year.

Only one more player from last season that has varsity experience is back which is senior Claire Lovell.

Those three are going to carry much of the offensive load for the Tigers as they aim for I-8 supremacy.

"Stats are one thing but building a program takes good leaders and that's what I have with those three," Peacock said. "They've done an amazing job throughout the summer and in practices of leading the program."

Aside from those three, seniors Megan Berns and Mikayla Hendershott are new additions to the programs and will be looked at to provide extra pop to the Tigers' offensive arsenal.

"They work their tails off and they're always in the right place doing the right things at the right time," Peacock said.

Sophomores Kyla Running and Haley Wagner are brought a lot of energy to the team to make the team more whole.

"There's no one person that we'll lean on," Peacock said. "It'll be a total team effort and it all starts on the defensive side of the ball."

"We're competing every night to win. Winning conference is great, but that's not our main goal. Our ultimate goal is to improve and build this program every single day."