BBCHS girls and boys capsules

GIRLS

At some point the high level talent within Bradley-Bourbonnais' girls basketball program is going to run out.

But that isn't going to be this year.

Although it will be much tougher this year than any other year as head coach Evan Tingley enters his fourth season at the helm with All-State forward and leading scorer Mikayla Brandon along with defensive stalwart Camryn "Feisty" Bedell no longer suiting up for the Boilers.

"Nobody is going to pick up the scoring load that Mikayla left behind solo, that's going to be spread out," Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Evan Tingley said. "However, it's the seniors on the bench that are just as big of a loss. Their approach mentality provided leadership at all times and now it's up to the next group of juniors and seniors to fill that void as well."

Three returning starters are back this season in senior Zoie Langlois and juniors Arianna Lombradi and second-leading scorer Evey Evans.

Emma Russell who also started a handful of games and make some big time shots during the Boilers' regional title run last season is also back.

"Those have to guide the ship," Tingley said. "They've played in all the big games and had big moments. There were games we didn't have Mikayla and they pulled out some nice wins over quality teams. They're all high-character, high-motor, high-energy kids who you love to coach."

Joining the attack for the Boilers alongside the quartet is seniors Claire Mountain and Chloe Memenga along with junior Faith Davis and sophomore Gaetana Davis.

"We have good number of kids who can shoot the ball, which is great for us this year," Tingley said. "They have a lot of tools that are useful, it's just a matter of putting it all together."

"We're working on learning to be comfortable with the uncomfortable," Tingley continued. "Effort is never going to be a problem for us. We're going to be really competitive and wear on teams with our pressure defense. The big thing is can we turn those turnovers into points on the other end."

Setting goals in terms of wins and losses isn't exactly high on Tingley list. Instead, his focus is centered around day-by-day improvement. As long as improvement is happening, winning takes care of itself.

"I'm not big on a win total or a tournament goal or anything like that," Tingley said. "There's so much you can't control. The thing we can control is giving ourselves a chance to win and making winning plays every night. We set daily goals and we'll continue to attack each day with a winning mentality."

BOYS

Instead of one step forward for the Boilers last season, it was only two steps back in terms on the win-loss column.

They managed only eight wins last season and lost five of their eight players who logged major varsity minutes.

Although there's a lot of inexperience running the roster, optimism is also running through the team.

"We're excited to work with a young team," Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Alex Renchen said. "It looks like we'll have this team together for a couple years so we're looking forward to the season starting. We've had some really good practices and I've really liked the energy that I've seen from them."

Two starters are back from last year in junior guards Jason Hartsfield and Gabe Renchen. Senior Ethan Fiscus who also made a couple starts and logged varsity minutes is also back to add to the Boilers' attack.

"Those guys have the varsity experience and they're going to be leaders," Renchen said. "I expect them to talk with the younger guys and guide them throughout the process."

Only three seniors fill out the teams this year, led by Fiscus. Seven juniors cracked the varisty roster and one lone sophomore in Mikal Clarke.

"Along with the energy they bring, they're coachable kids," Renchen said. "I believe the first two weeks of every season is the best because not much adversity has hit you. This is a good group who works hard and doesn't stop."

The Boilers do have one thing working for them this season, which is a good amount of height having seven players above the 6-foot-2 mark.

"We're always kind of relatively small and pretty average around the area," Renchen said. "Having the height we do helps especially with rebounding, which hurt us a little bit last year and in years past. We're a more athletic team this time around so we want to use that to our benefit."

But height only makes up a small factor in what the Boilers are hoping is a successful season, one that isn't defined by their record according to Renchen.

"I don't worry about the wins and losses," Renchen said. "I want to win every game, but even a loss doesn't mean we failed. I'm an old school kind of guy and it's a team game. We have to recognize we strengths each player has and use it to our advantage while staying away from the things we're not great at."