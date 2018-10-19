An epic documentary series about the original Americans

PBS premieres <strong>“Native America”</strong> (8 p.m., TV-PG, check local listings). During four Tuesday nights, this epic documentary series will re-examine the legacy of the civilizations disrupted by the “discovery” of the New World.

Long dismissed as “savages” delivered from their “primitive” ways by Christianizing Europeans, “Native America” reminds us of sophisticated cities, communication systems that connected people across hundreds of miles, vast irrigation systems, a representative form of government that would inspire our own and the cultivation of a wild plant (corn) that continues to be the foundation of the world’s food and feed supply.

Mixing modern science and historical scholarship, “Native” also explores how many of the first Americans did not “tame” or “conquer” nature but incorporated an appreciation, even a worship, of the natural world into their cultures.

“Native” is narrated by Robbie Robertson, a member of The Band, who happens to be of Mohawk descent.

<ul><li>The comedy anthology series <strong>“The Guest Book”</strong> (9 p.m., TBS, TV-MA) enters its second season. The venue shifts from a woodsy motel to an oceanfront rental called the Barefeet Retreat. The tone and content basically are the same.</li></ul>

Created by Greg Garcia, the show features new guests every week interacting with the quirky locals. It’s a vacation variation on “Love Boat” by way of “My Name Is Earl,” Garcia’s signature series.

It’s curious TBS chooses tonight for the return of this popular comedy. Having just broadcast the MLB playoffs, TBS now asks viewers to skip <strong>Game 1 of the World Series</strong> (7 p.m., Fox).

It’s too darn late to be starting the Fall Classic.

<ul><li>Not that you’re looking for new things to worry about, but <strong>“Frontline”</strong> (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) presents “The Pension Gamble,” a terrifying look at the retirement plans for teachers, police, firefighters and other civil servants in more than 40 states that have been underfunded to the tune of trillions of dollars.</li><li>OK, how bummed out were we by last week’s debut of <strong>“The Conners”</strong> (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG)? As long rumored, Roseanne Conner was carried away by an overdose of pain pills. The premiere did a good job of mixing poignancy and humor without tipping into mawkishness. But still. The matriarch’s departure could put too much of a burden on Dan (John Goodman) and Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) to carry the show. In tonight’s episode, D.J.’s (Michael Fishman) wife, Geena (Maya Lynne Robinson), on leave from Afghanistan for the funeral, discovers the Conners’ laissez-faire attitude toward church attendance.</li></ul>

ABC touted “The Conners” as the most-watched comedy premiere of the fall season. Others noted it attracted only half the audience as last spring’s reboot, starring Roseanne Barr.