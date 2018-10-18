Dinklage channels Villechaize; 'Simpsons' return to 'Treehouse'

Success brings its own rewards. One of the perks of being part of a hit show is the freedom to pick personal projects and do whatever you like. Appear in the “Star Wars” franchise, and you get to host “Saturday Night Live” (1.:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), as Adam Driver does in a repeat airing this weekend.

An accomplished actor, Peter Dinklage has been in critically acclaimed films (“The Station Agent,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) for more than 20 years. But he’s best known as Tyrion Lannister from HBO’s epic “Game of Thrones.” And it’s that status that gives Dinklage carte blanche to pursue his projects on the premium network. Even one as dubious as “My Dinner With Herve” (7 p.m. Saturday, TV-MA), where he stars and serves as executive producer.

In portraying Herve Villechaize, Dinklage, born with dwarfism, portrays one of the most famous short-statured actors of the late 20th century.

“Dinner” unfolds as a professional nightmare of sorts for journalist Danny Tate (Jamie Dornan). Recently released from rehab and sporting a tenuous hold on a month’s sobriety, Tate is sent to Los Angeles by his vicious tabloid publisher (modeled after the Murdochs, similar to the folks on HBO’s “Succession”) to do a brief puff piece on Villechaize and then interview novelist and essayist Gore Vidal, the target of an extensive cover story and professional/political ambush.

Not to give too much away, but Villechaize, the knife-wielding, washed-up bon vivant and star of “Fantasy Island” and “The Man With the Golden Gun,” basically hijacks Tate’s evening, regaling him with the story of his life (shown in less than artfully produced flashbacks) as they careen from hotel bars to strip clubs.

Villechaize had two distinctive attributes: his stature and his voice. Dinklage’s appropriateness for the first is obvious, but it’s his appropriation of the latter that makes “Night” progress from uncomfortable to unbearable.

Villechaize spoke loudly with a strange accented lisp. He sounded rather similar to a small French person imitating Donald Duck. There are perfectly good reasons why his notable dialogue was limited to phrases such as “Da Plane! Da Plane!”

As the star and subject of “My Dinner With Herve,” Dinklage rasps away for about two hours.

Help yourself.

• Nothing says holiday tradition such as “Treehouse of Horror XXIX” (7 p.m. Sunday, Fox, TV-PG). For those who don’t read Roman numerals, this is the 29th installment of the outlandish, bloody, ghastly, pop culture-drenched Halloween-themed “Simpsons” episode.

At least some of the references are to “The Simpsons” itself. In one frightful chapter, chaos ensues after Homer wins an oyster-eating contest with the frightening fictional creature Cthulhu (concocted by horror novelist H.P. Lovecraft).

Cthulhu aside, this reminded me of a vintage “Simpsons” when Homer was ejected from an all-you-can-eat fish buffet. In that 1992 episode, “New Kid on the Block,” Homer is represented by local lawyer Lionel Hutz (the voice of the late Phil Hartman), who accuses the restaurant of the “most blatant case of fraudulent advertising since my suit against the film ‘The Neverending Story.’”

Lines such as that are hard to forget even after a quarter century. So, here’s to Halloween and “The Simpsons,” the closest thing television has to a “Neverending Story.”