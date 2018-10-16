<strong>Q: I heard on the news or someplace that Mercedes has a new electric SUV. When I called the dealership, they didn’t know anything about it. Did I imagine this?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> Mercedes-Benz does, in fact, have an electric SUV coming up.

I’m stunned your dealership knew nothing about it. Even though it won’t be in U.S. showrooms until sometime next year, when Mercedes unveiled its plans in Stockholm in early September, it caused enough of a stir that folks who pay even slight attention to developments in the car world (and one would hope that Mercedes employees would be paying special attention to this particular development) took note.

Why the hoo-ha? Tesla, and the fact this is considered a significant press.

We’ve not been told yet what the range of this new Mercedes crossover — called the EQC 400 — will be, or the price.

<strong>Q: I have a 2017 Honda Accord that just turned 1-year-old. It sat without being started for about three weeks, and when I wanted to drive it, the battery was dead. After getting it to the dealer, they replaced it at no charge. I was told by a technician that new autos need to keep the battery charged by running it often because of the electronics built into new autos. What are your thoughts?</strong>

<strong>A:</strong> It’s true there’s a much greater draw on the battery because of all the electronics, and that’s not a brand-new thing. That’s been the case for many years.

A 1-year-old car with a dead battery after three weeks of sitting idle strikes me as not unheard of, but it’s uncommon.

It could be the battery was bad when the car came off the line (there are always some bad parts and pieces; that’s just the reality) or it could be you inadvertently left on a light or something. Or it could be that there’s some problem with that car that’s causing a battery drain.

There was some chatter on Honda forums last year about premature deaths of batteries in 2016 Accords; I haven’t seen many complaints about the 2017.

Don’t worry about recurrence, but drive it every week, and if this one goes dead in a few months, demand that they look into possible contributors.