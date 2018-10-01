'Minds' returns; 'Secrets' uncovers mid-19th century mystery

<strong>“Criminal Minds”</strong> (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14) enters its 14th season with its milestone 300th episode. While “NCIS” deals in a mounting body count among Navy petty officers, “Minds” concentrates on serial killers — the sicker the better.

On a network known for casual violence and easy, breezy sadism, “Criminal Minds” has stood out as particularly lurid.

Actor Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”) left the show after a couple of seasons, decrying its steady diet of murder and rape. He said appearing on the series was “destructive to my soul.”

Actor Thomas Gibson (“Dharma & Greg”) found the show harmful to his reputation when he and his character Aaron Hotchner were deep-sixed after an on-set altercation with a writer.

Some viewers have problems with the florid violence of shows such as <strong>“American Horror Story: Apocalypse”</strong> (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA). But at least those series own up to their excesses. CBS peddles “Criminal Minds” as perfectly “normal” television, and that’s far creepier.

<ul><li>The detective work on the series <strong>“Secrets of the Dead”</strong> (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) tends toward the academic. But tonight’s helping, “The Woman in the Iron Coffin,” kicks off with two New York City cops sporting accents as thick as a sandwich from Katz’s Deli. They were called to a scene in Queens, where construction workers said they found a woman’s body shoved into something resembling an iron pipe.</li></ul>

They soon discover the victim’s death hardly was recent, and the “pipe” was an elaborate coffin. Afterward, a team of high-tech sleuths and historians piece together her past. They determine she died in the mid-19th century, and her coffin was of a type used at that time to preserve bodies before the practice of embalming became widespread, necessitated by the mass casualties of Civil War battles.

An examination of artifacts as well as a computer-aided “virtual autopsy” reveal much about the dead woman. Evidence indicates she was a black woman who was part of a community of African-Americans that formed in Queens before the Civil War and after the end of slavery in New York state in 1827.

City records indicated she might be Martha Peterson, a 26-year-old New Yorker enumerated in the 1850 census. Her parents, John and Jane Peterson, were notable figures in the local African-American community.

Further sleuthing reveals she likely died of smallpox between the ages of 25 and 30. After inspiring a forensics puzzle and a rediscovery of a lost chapter of New York’s African-American history, Martha Peterson was laid to rest in Queens in 2016.