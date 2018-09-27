Tax breaks for those in the military

Ask the Fool

Military Breaks

Q: Do military people get any tax breaks? -- D.L., Keene, New Hampshire

A: They do. For starters, some can exclude combat pay and other allowances and payments from taxable income, while combat pay can count as earned income for the Earned Income Tax Credit. Some reservists' travel expenses are deductible, as are some moving expenses for active-duty personnel moving to a new permanent station. Families of fallen soldiers can take advantage of tax-favored accounts, and there is tax forgiveness for those who die in action, while in active service in a combat zone or from an injury received in a combat zone. Those serving in a combat zone and certain others also can have their tax deadlines automatically extended by 180 days. IRS Publication 3, "Armed Forces' Tax Guide," will tell you much more.

The Soldiers' and Sailors' Civil Relief Act offers some protections against eviction, the delay of civil court actions, a cap on mortgage rates and reduced interest rates on credit card debt.

Learn more at defense.gov, irs.gov, and Fool.com/taxes.

Q: Are initial public offerings good investments? -- N.O., Dalton, Georgia

A: They can be, but it's generally best to steer clear of newly minted shares of stock until they've had a chance to settle down.

IPOs can be volatile and frequently don't fare too well in their first year. And it's mainly well-connected investors who get shares at their low initial prices; the rest of us end up buying later, often after prices have risen considerably.

Facebook, for example, debuted on the market in 2012. Shares initially were priced at $38 apiece, but after about a month, they were near $30 and a year later near $26. (Of course, they were recently near $167.)

Fool's School

A Matter of Trusts

If you hold meaningful assets, it's important to have some kind of estate plan in place, formalizing your final wishes -- even if you're still relatively young. Trusts can help with that.

While trusts are commonly used by the wealthy, they can serve the middle class well, too. A trust involves assets being held by one or more trustees for the benefit of one or more beneficiaries, and it can be specific about when the assets go to the beneficiaries. (For example, it might be upon your death or when an heir turns, say, 35.)

Trusts can be used for many purposes, such as dividing ownership of property. They can be preferable to wills sometimes, too. That's because they can take effect immediately, handling circumstances that wills cannot. For instance, if you're seriously injured, a trustee can take over your finances until you're able to assume responsibility again. Trusts usually can be changed without the formalities required for altering a will, and they can help you postpone or avoid some taxes. Assets that pass through trusts generally don't go through probate, so they can help you avoid unnecessary delay and expense and can keep your arrangements more private.

There are downsides to trusts, though. For starters, they're often more complicated to create than a will. (A poorly drafted trust can be nearly impossible to execute.) Many professionals charge much more to draft a trust than a will, though it can still be worth the money.

There are revocable and irrevocable trusts and living and testamentary trusts (the last are linked with wills). Clearly, one can get confused quickly in the world of trusts. It's also not always easy to determine when establishing a trust is your best move. Read up on the topic before deciding and consider consulting a professional or two. You can learn more in "The Wall Street Journal Complete Estate-Planning Guidebook," by Rachel Emma Silverman (Crown Business, $16), and "American Bar Association Guide to Wills and Estates" (Random House Reference, $18).

My Dumbest Investment

Avoid Margin

The dumbest investment I've been avoiding has been investing on margin. That's because I've learned lessons about it from other people's experiences.

For example, buying stocks on margin (that is, with money borrowed from a brokerage) leverages both your gains and losses. Also, you don't necessarily get to choose the bail-out point on a margin investment. If the stock falls and your equity drops below the minimum allowed percentage, a "margin call" will be triggered and your broker might sell some or all of your shares to bring you back to an allowed degree of leverage. So even if the stock bounces back, it might bounce back without you because of that margin call.

I have very rarely received investing advice from my parents, who grew up in the Depression, but two things they've said are: "We know you're working to pay off debt, but you aren't missing out on any 401(k) matching money, are you?" and "For goodness' sake, don't buy anything on margin." They saw people in the 1930s lose their homes because of margin calls. -- T.B., online

The Fool responds: You're smart to steer clear of using margin. As you noted, borrowing money with which to buy more stock can amplify your gains, but it also will amplify any losses -- while you pay interest charges. You don't need to use margin to make good money in stock investing.

Foolish Trivia

Name That Company

I trace my roots back to 1886, when a traveling book salesman recruited women to sell perfumes. Today, I offer scores of products, with names such as Skin-So-Soft and Advance Techniques, and my sales force of independent representatives numbers about 6 million. I can boast of 90 percent brand recognition in most major markets worldwide. In 2016, I spun off my business in the U.S. and Canada into a new, privately held entity that added the word "New" to my long-standing name. I sell housewares and jewelry, but beauty products are my bread and butter. Who am I?

Last Week's Trivia Answer

I trace my roots back to 1914, when an immigrant in Minnesota started ferrying iron miners to and from work, cramming 15 into a car built for seven and charging 15 cents per ride. Today, I'm America's largest intercity bus company, reaching more than 3,800 locations in North America. I transport more than 17 million riders annually, and I deliver packages, too. I also operate the BoltBus business in parts of the U.S. My fleet features about 1,600 vehicles, and I travel more than 5 billion miles per year. Don't let my logo bite you. Who am I? (Answer: Greyhound Lines)

The Motley Fool Take

Take This Stock for a Spin

Few great dividend-paying stocks look more attractive than appliance titan Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR). The company is going through some tough times at the moment. In particular, the trade war building between the United States and other markets, such as China, has pushed up the company's steel and aluminum costs, which in turn have caused it to raise its prices in the United States. This is Whirlpool's most lucrative market, and higher costs and weaker sales from consumer sticker shock have hurt its sales and profitability.

But Whirlpool has been down this road many times before. After all, it is a cyclical company. Its management understands how to keep costs in check and shift its focus to higher-growth regions. In recent years, the company has been buying its way into Asia, which offers a double-digit annual growth opportunity.

While sticker shock in the U.S. is a genuine concern, it tends to last for only a few quarters. Historically, the U.S. economy has expanded in 86 percent of the months since the end of World War II, and that bodes well for a brand-name appliance maker.

Fundamentally, dipping your toes in the water appears to make a lot of sense. With a forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio recently of just 7.6, Whirlpool is as cheap as it's been in a decade. It also offers a dividend recently yielding 3.7 percent.